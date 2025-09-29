Shaymen drawn away to Southport in the 4th qualifying round of the FA Cup

FC Halifax Town will visit Southport in the 4th qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Southport are second-from-bottom in the National League North, having won just once in their first eight games of the season.

They are managed by ex-Halifax player Neil Danns and have former Town players Chris Renshaw, Jordan Slew, Jordan Keane, Sam Minihan and Ted Lavelle in their squad.

Games will be played on the weekend of October 11. Winners will receive £9,375, while losers will be given £3,125.