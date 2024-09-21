Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Florent Hoti's goal earned FC Halifax Town a 1-0 win at Maidenhead in the absence of manager Chris Millington.

Wins are rarely pretty at Maidenhead, and this was no different.

But The Shaymen dug in and then held out to make it back-to-back wins for the first time this season and stretched their unbeaten run to five games.

The longer the match went on, the more it looked like first-goal-wins, and so it proved.

A general view of York Road home of Maidenhead United

Nathan Ferguson nearly gave Maidenhead a dream start when he hit the inside of the post just three minutes in, amid a strong opening from the hosts, putting Town on the back foot.

But Halifax almost scored moments later when Hoti fired just wide from the edge of the box after some trademark fancy footwork.

Tristan Abrahams was close to catching Sam Johnson out of goal after the Town skipper's free kick upfield, but his long-range effort landed just over the bar.

An operation meant Chris Millington wasn't pitchside, and isn't expected to be this coming week, and left Andy Cooper in interim charge.

Town's assistant manager had highlighted Maidenhead's wide areas as a danger area, and he wasn't wrong, with wingers Reece Smith and Jayden Mitchell-Lawson seeing plenty of the ball and causing problems for Adam Senior and Angelo Cappello.

Halifax, meanwhile, were barely getting out of ther own half, lacking the cohesion and penetration of their hosts.

After a lethargic start, Town did grow into the first-half, competing better and stemming the tide of Maidenhead attacks.

There just weren't many from Halifax themselves, who fluffed too many simple passes and lost it too easily when venturing over halfway.

Mitchell-Lawson was lively down Maidenhead's right, and should have done better having slipped past Adam Alimi-Adetoro's weak challenge, but couldn't get round the prone figure of Sam Johnson one-on-one.

Halifax's free-flowing football from the win over Eastleigh wasn't replicated here, although Town were up against a much more compact and well-drilled defence.

There was less space for Town to play between the lines, but The Shaymen didn't look as capable of producing the incisive football they did a week ago.

Jack Evans had been excellent, constantly in the right place at the right time to sniff out danger, and using the ball well.

But those around him in grey - bizarrely, rather than blue, against Maidenhead's black and white - were below-par, rarely stretching the hosts' defence and not testing keeper Craig Ross at all.

Adam Senior had only Town's second shot of the game just after the interval, that was going wide anyway but deflected for a corner.

There was another shot deflected off target by Cappello before Town escaped after being caught short at the back when Reece Smith Smith broke clear and squared it for Shawn McCoulsky, whose effort from close range was saved by Johnson.

The follow up shot found the net, but took a touch off a Maidenhead playuer who was offside on its way in.

A cross by Cappello nearly snuck in but for Ross' acrobative tip away, but that seemed the only way the Maidenhead keeper would be called into action, with Billy Waters and Hoti still unable to get into the game.

That was until Max Wright came off the bench; the winger combined nicely with Hoti on the right of the box, and from Wright's lay off, Hoti drilled a low shot into the bottom corner.

Town had another lucky escape not long after when Will Smith tried to leave a long ball for Johnson but McCoulsky nipped in and nearly fired into the empty net.

Scares were becoming less frequent now for Town though, with Maidenhead wilting in the afternoon sunshine, failing to recapture their strong start, while Town, buoyed by their goal, protected it, with help from substitute Jo Cummings, making his first appearance in a year off the bench.

Maidenhead: Ross, Welch-Hayes, Lokko, De Havilland, Golding (Barratt 85), Ferguson, Pettit, Mitchell-Lawson (Ajose 78), Smith, Abrahams, McCoulsky (Sho-Silva 86). Subs not used: Collins, Carvalho, Massey, Uwakwe.

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 11

Corners:6

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Smith, Alimi-Adetoro (Cummings 62), Cappello (Galvin 78), High, Evans, George (Wright 65), Hoti (Pugh 90), Cooke, Waters (Oluwabori 90). Subs not used: Ford, Bray.

Scorer: Hoti (68)

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 4

Corners: 6

Referee: James Bancroft

Attendance: 1,121

Town man of the match: Jack Evans. Worked so hard, as always, constantly sniffing out danger, making vital blocks and clearances and passing it simply but effectively too.