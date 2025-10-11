Shaymen ease into FA Cup first round with comfortable 3-1 win at Southport

Haig Avenue

FC Halifax Town reached the first round of the FA Cup after a comfortable 3-1 win at Southport.

James Simms' goal briefly had Southport level after Will Harris' early opener, but another goal by Harris and one from Josh Hmami saw Halifax into the next round.

The Shaymen have now won six games in a row for the first time since October 2016, and look like they could finally mount a serious assault on the FA Cup, with a bit of luck in the draw.

After recent cup defeats to Kidderminster, Marine, South Shields, Ebbslfeet, Southport, Matlock and Basford United, this was a very refreshing change.

Town got off to the perfect start, all too rare in the FA Cup in recent years, when Cappello's cross after a brilliant run down the left was met by Hmami's header, and after that hit the bar, Harris was left with an easy finish.

Chris Renshaw, one of five former Halifax players lining up for the hosts, kept out Sean Tarima's shot soon afterwards.

It was all going according to plan, again, all too rare in this competition, but the old FA Cup uncertainties resurfaced when Arthur Gnahoua's shot from the right of the box was turned in from close range by Simms.

This looked a different Town side to the timid and tame ones that have bowed out prematurely too often though, and it seemed only a matter of time until their lead was restored.

Hmami hit the bar again with a chip from 20 yards after an error by Luke Tabone, and Owen Bray had a big chance from another Cappello cross, but Renshaw kept it out.

The only sustained spells of possession were coming from Halifax.

Southport battled but looked brittle. However, they did create some good chances, with Sonny Hilton's low shot saved at full-stretch by Sam Johnson, before Jordan Slew should have done better from just inside the box.

It was a good cup tie, and from yet another cross by the excellent Cappello, after a nice lay off by Harris, Halifax were back in-front thanks to Hmami's header across goal.

It was a half of two halves though, and after Town's second goal, there were far fewer chances and penalty box entries.

Another Slew shot was tipped behind by Johnson not long before half-time; the subsequent corner was headed in by captain Tom Moore, but disallowed for a foul.

But that was the closest Southport came to getting back level, as, five minutes after the restart, a corner was played short to Jay Turner-Cooke and his dinked cross was headed in at the back post by Harris.

After that, it felt like a long way back for Southport, especially as the game was being played with less intensity and at a slower pace.

Southport's fading hopes might have been revived by Hilton, after he caught substitute Jack Jenkins in possession, but Jenkins recovered with a superb block to the shot.

Southport: Renshaw, Minihan, Lavelle, Moore, Tabone (Amaral 64), Simms (Lloyd 58), Hilton, Murphy-Worrell (Edwards 74), Keane, Gnahoua, Slew (Touray 87). Subs not used: McKenzie, McMillan, Burgess.

Scorer: Simms (9)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 3

Corners: 6

Halifax: Johnson, Tarima (Latty-Fairweather 56), Hobson, Mills, Cappello (Adetoro 82), Hugill, Turner-Cooke (Devonport 70), Bray (Warburton 82), Hmami (Jenkins 70), Cooke, Harris. Subs not used: Ford.

Scorers: Harris (4, 50), Hmami (23)

Shots on target: 7

Shots off target: 6

Corners: 3

Attendance: 2,194 (476 away)

Referee: Aaron Jackson

Town man of the match: Very tough choice. Harris scored twice, Hmami could have had a hat-trick, Hugill was tremendous in midfield and Cappello was superb again at left-back. I'll plump for Cappello.