FC Halifax Town failed to end their pre-season campaign with a win as they drew 0-0 at Curzon Ashton.

The Shaymen dominated the game for large periods, and created some good chances, but failed to find the net, or register a win, for the fourth friendly in a row.

Not exactly how they would want to prepare for the visit of much-fancied Barnet next Saturday.

Performance-wise, there were things to like: Town were controlled in possession, worked hard and had opportunities.

But again, none were taken, with lack of goals providing the biggest question mark ahead of the big kick-off.

There were two shots in the first five minutes by Adan George, one easily saved by Bobby Jones and the other curled narrowly off target on the turn.

George and Jamie Cooke were quite effective in attack; the former offering clever movement and link-up play and the latter working like a demon off-the-ball and picking up some decent positions in the final third.

Halifax switched to a back three for the game, which more numbers in central midfield and a bit more support for the central striker George.

But goals still proved hard to come by.

Max Wright, one of Town's brightest sparks this pre-season, went off injured midway through the opening half; as if Town's treatment table wasn't straining under enough weight already.

The Shaymen played the more assured, controlled football, like they had at Ashton United, but again didn't have any end-product to show for it.

Andrew Oluwabori hadn't offered the same sharpness as Wright on the right, Adam Alimi-Adetoro's distribution from the back had been sloppy, while there wasn't enough quality emanating from central midfield to feed the forward line.

Isaac Buckley-Ricketts, recently on Town's radar, looked lively for Curzon on their left, and had their only shot on target of the first 45.

That was before Tom Pugh, playing a more advanced role, missed the chance of the half when he put a free header wide from near the left corner of the six-yard box.

Still the wait for a goal went on, reaching five-and-a-half hours by half-time.

Halifax remained the dominant team after the interval, seeing much more of the ball, but they lacked a cutting edge.

Cooke nearly provided it with a header that Jones tipped over after a nice move that saw Jack Jenkins pick out Angelo Cappello, whose cross picked out Cooke.

Buckley-Ricketts should have done better with a good chance before another lovely moved by The Shaymen saw Adam Senior find Cappello with a cross-field pass but Pugh's shot from Cappello's cross was kept out by Jones' legs.

Town had created enough chances and certainly worked hard enough to deserve a win, but hadn't been clinical enough to get it.

There was enough time to squeeze in another injury, as Jo cummings was forced off with 15 minutes remaining; Town might be needing a bigger treatment table.

Halifax pushed for a winner, but couldn't find it.

Curzon: Jones, Poscha, Matthews, Sinclair, Mols, Tetlow, Mahon, Buckley-Ricketts, Barton, Spencer, Richards. Subs: Timi, Griffiths, Waring, Ollerenshaw, Bingley, Darby, Afuye, Kvaternik.

Shots on target: 1

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 4

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Smith, Adetoro, Wright, Evans, Pugh, Jenkins, Cappello, Cooke, George. Subs: Triallist, Emmerson, Cummings, Arthur, Cosgrave, Oluwabori, Sinfield

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 8

Corners: 6

Referee: Ben Wyatt

Attendance: 305

Town man of the match: Jamie Cooke. Linked up play well, looked sharp and worked harder than anyone else on the pitch.