Picture: Photojoiner

The Shaymen blew Wealdstone away in midweek by taking their opportunities, but squandered them here and failed to claim the win their performance merited.

It was an encouraging display by Town, who can take lots of positives, but it's been an all-too-familiar theme this season of chances being wasted, and it reared its head again.

Who knows where Town would be if they'd been sharper in-front of goal more often this season. They'd certainly have won this game.

Dan Gallagher headed over from a long throw in the first two minutes, but the first-half belonged to Halifax.

Harvey Gilmour should have scored after making a good interception high up the pitch and then getting the ball back from Fidel O’Rourke, but keeper Dan Lincoln diverted the low shot behind.

Town nicked the ball again inside the Dorking half but Jack Hunter’s pass was too strong, with Jamie Cooke in space ahead of him.

Dorking persisted in trying to play out from the back, but were repeatedly thwarted by a Halifax side closing them down effectively.

A flurry of chances should have seen Town take a deserved lead midway through the half, with a low shot by the impressive Milli Alli parried away by Lincoln, Adam Senior's shot tipped over from Alli's cross and then Jesse Debrah almost scoring with a header from one of five corners in the first 25 minutes for The Shaymen.

Dorking's first shot on target was a decent one from the edge of the box that Sam Johnson palmed away, moments before Angelo Capello’s effort from an angle brought another good save from Lincoln.

The hosts had been nullified really well by Town, who were commanding at the back and looked lively in attack, especially through Alli, whose fancy footwork in the final third constantly bamboozled the Dorking defence.

Cooke had his moments, linking up well with others, but O'Rourke was the most peripheral of the three forwards, working hard but not involved much.

Dorking boss Marc White was booked by the referee towards the end of a frustrating opening half for his side; they'd been outplayed but made it to the break unscathed and unpunished for some sloppy play and slack defending.

Two half-time changes showed what White thought of it.

Alli had another good chance shortly after the restart after being found by Gilmour's excellent through ball, but he produced an unconvincing finish after cutting in on his right foot.

Another loose pass at the back by Dorking gifted the ball to Alli, who played in O’Rourke, but his low shot was kept out by the latest in a strong of saves by Lincoln.

O'Rourke's next shot grazed the bar on its way over moments later; it wasn't for lack of chances Town weren't ahead.

Dorking started to grow into the contest, forcing the Town defence into more blocks and clearances inside their own box.

Substitute Harry Ottaway was having an influence up top for the hosts, momentum was shifting.

O'Rourke brought another save from Lincoln before Alli escaped after a miscued clearance, with sub Luke Moore's effort dipping just over the bar.

Only Adam Senior's headed clearance prevented a goalbound shot putting the hosts in-front, with Dorking looking far more dangerous going forward.

Halifax's threat, meanwhile, had disappeared.

Dorking ended the game the stronger outfit but Town's defence offered up few chances.

Dorking: Lincoln, Philpott, Craig, Kennedy (Fuller 89), Muitt, Gallagher, McShane (Moore 46), J Taylor, B Taylor, Prior, Seager (Ottaway 46). Subs not used: Egan, Cook.

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 11

Corners: 4

Halifax: Johnson, Debrah, A Senior, Stott, Golden, Gilmour, Hunter (Summerfield 66), Capello (Dieseruvwe 80), Alli, O'Rourke, Cooke (Warburton 71). Subs not used: Harker, Arthur.

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 7

Corners: 10

Attendance: 1,508

Referee: Jason Richardson