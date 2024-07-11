Shaymen host business networking event in Halifax town centre
It was attended by Halifax boss Chris Millington, as well as business owners from the town and promoted sponsorship opportunities at the club and how companies could become involved.
Commercial manager Matt Davies said: "The idea behind the event is to engage with as many local businesses as possible, to tout interest with the club in the local community.
"These events are so important, to make sure everybody's working together to achieve the same goal and that they're using Halifax Town to help generate more business for themselves."
Matt said the club would like to host more events of this kind in future.
"I'll be announcing a full calendar of events," he added. "The success of this one will dictate how regular they are.
"But we do have a lot more in the pipeline and they'll involve the matchday experience, so trying to get a business club involved on a matchday for instance.
"So keep your eyes peeled for more events."
