Matt Davies

FC Halifax Town held a Fixture Release Networking Event at Vocation in Halifax town centre.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was attended by Halifax boss Chris Millington, as well as business owners from the town and promoted sponsorship opportunities at the club and how companies could become involved.

Commercial manager Matt Davies said: "The idea behind the event is to engage with as many local businesses as possible, to tout interest with the club in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These events are so important, to make sure everybody's working together to achieve the same goal and that they're using Halifax Town to help generate more business for themselves."

Matt said the club would like to host more events of this kind in future.

"I'll be announcing a full calendar of events," he added. "The success of this one will dictate how regular they are.

"But we do have a lot more in the pipeline and they'll involve the matchday experience, so trying to get a business club involved on a matchday for instance.

"So keep your eyes peeled for more events."