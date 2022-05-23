Shaymen issue warning to supporters ahead of play-off game against Chesterfield

Town host Chesterfield tomorrow night at The Shay (7.45pm) and have moved to warn the club's fans after a number of incidents in recent weeks where fans have gone onto the pitch at games across the country, and several occasions where flares have been used inside grounds.

Halifax say they have witnessed "a number of unacceptable incidents" taking place with supporters over recent months and that in the main, those in question who have brought the game and the club into disrepute have been dealt with and "a number of banning orders are now in place".

The Shaymen go onto say on their website: "Supporters are reminded that it is against the law to enter the pitch at any time and could result in a club ban and criminal record.

The Shay. Photo: Marcus Branston

"More importantly it puts the safety of players, coaches, managers and match officials at risk. We will have a strong police presence in the ground along with intelligence gatherers, we would ask you to think very carefully before entering the field of play at anytime.

"Fans are also advised that the use of pyrotechnic devices inside a football stadium is a criminal offence that will potentially lead to police action, prosecution, and a ban from football.

"These flares are extremely dangerous and can cause life changing injuries, including severe burns and breathing difficulties. We will be searching everyone entering the South and North Stands, this includes those under 16.

"This will be conducted by the stewarding team in conjunction with the police. Anyone caught with a flare will be arrested and will receive a five year football ban and possible custodial sentence.

"We recognise that this unacceptable behaviour is being conducted by a small minority of individuals and that the majority of people attending our matches are a credit to the football club.