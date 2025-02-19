Shaymen miss second-half penalty in goalless draw at home to Rochdale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

FC Halifax Town missed a second-half penalty as they drew 0-0 at home to play-off rivals Rochdale.

The visitors probably shaded the contest but The Shaymen had the best chances in a tight game.

There was little to separate the teams, and it's pretty much as you were in the race for the top seven, with Rochdale having lots of ground to make up but plenty of games in which to do it.

Rochdale stuck almost exclusively to their philosophy of playing out from the back, whereas Town adopted a more pragmatic approach and mixed things up more, fancying their chances of getting in behind the visitors with some targeted passes from distance.

The Shay

From one of them, by Angelo Cappello, Zak Emmerson should have put Halifax ahead one-on-one but couldn't beat Sam Walker.

Against the best defence in the National League, it was a huge chance.

Dale weren't entirely convincing in possession inside their own half, misplacing the odd pass and struggling to progress into the final third.

And they were leaving space in behind their back three that Town felt they could exploit.

One of numerous quick breaks upfield by Town saw Cappello and Emmerson two on two, but the winger squandered the chance by producing a tame shot wide when a pass to Emmerson had been the better option.

There were two good bits of defending by Adam Adetoro midway through the first-half on his return to the starting line-up, clearing Tarryn Allarakhia's cross and then blocking Kairo Mitchell's shot.

Rochdale began to offer a threat the more ex-Town man Harvey Gilmour and midfield partner Ryan East got on the ball.

Town had a fair bit of defending to do as the opening half wore on, blocking shots and clearing crosses, before some lovely build-up play presented a chance to Allarakhia inside the Halifax box, but he blazed over.

Rochdale's approach play in and around the Town box was clever and cute, but they lacked a killer finish.

The Shaymen were itching to try and exploit their their high line at the back, but lacked composure in their efforts, either being caught offside or failing in the final pass, like when Emmerson got free down the left but his lay-off to a team-mate inside the box wasn't accurate enough.

As the game moved into the second 45, it seemed to be crying out for someone to bring it to life with a piece of skill or magic.

The contest was becoming a stalemate, with both teams second guessing each other and lacking the guile or ingenuity to trouble the other.

Sam Beckwith's effort straight at Sam Johnson just before the hour mark was only the second shot on target of the night.

It was soon followed by Mitchell's header, as Rochdale began to get on top, seeing more of the ball and prompting a touch of tension from the home fans at what might follow.

The Shaymen couldn't be faulted for effort once again but looked to be tiring, needing fresh impetus from the bench as they were starved of the ball on an energy-sapping pitch.

That impetus was provided by substitute Tom Pugh, who produced a brilliant run down the right before being shoved over in the box.

But fellow sub Flo Hoti, on his first appearance since Boxing Day, had his penalty saved by Walker.

Other than that though, Town's attacking output was summed up when their first corner, in the 90th minute, was sent straight behind for a goal kick.

Rochdale might have won it at the death when they had a shot cleared off the line by Adetoro.

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Smith, Adetoro, Galvin, High, Evans, Wright (Pugh 66), Cooke (Hoti 71), Cappello (Thomas 88), Emmerson. Subs not used: Ford, Arthur, Sutcliffe, Jenkins.

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 2

Corners: 1

Rochdale: Waller, Gordon, Hogan, Beckwith, Adebayo-Rowling, Gilmour, East, Allarkhia (Buyabu 89), Ayinde (Barlow 77), McBride (Rodney 63), Mitchell (Henderson 86). Subs not used: Ferguson, Weston, Kingdon.

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 10

Corners: 4

Attendance: 2,682 (904 away)

Referee: James Bancroft

Town man of the match: I'll give it to Scott High. He might be on loan but he was as committed as anyone for Town. Gave it his all.