Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

FC Halifax Town lost their latest pre-season friendly 1-0 at Radcliffe.

The Shaymen lost here last pre-season too and finished in the play-offs, so drawing too many conclusions from this should be avoided.

But there's no doubt they will have to play a lot better than this once the season starts against Barnet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brad Roscoe's goal came amid a dominant first-half from the hosts, whose lead was never seriously threatened by a tame Town side.

Radcliffe Borough's home ground

Halifax were too sloppy on the ball to assert any early dominance, with Aaron Cosgrave, Ted Lavelle, Andrew Oluwabori and Jack Evans all guilty of conceding posseesion too easily.

They also had their triallist keeper to thank for maintaining parity 12 minutes in when he acrobatically tipped over Josh Hancock's rising drive across goal.

Town's best player was their busiest, centre-back Adam Alimi-Adetoro, who was needed to repel a Radcliffe team who looked to be playing with an extra man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And their good start was rewarded when their fifth corner in 18 minutes was headed in by Brad Roscoe.

Not much changed after the goal, with Jordan Hulme's imaginative effort from an angle tipped over before Tom Walker drove a shot wide after a short corner.

Radcliffe were sharper and hungrier, producing nice interchanges between their players, giving and receiving, moving off the ball, creating chances.

As the half-hour mark approached, they'd had eight efforts compared to Town's one, a tame header wide by Oluwabori, before the Town winger shanked a shot wide after a jinking run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frankie Sinfield should have equalised after being played in by Oluwabori, but his first shot, one-on-one, was saved by Mateusz Hewelt before his follow-up shot hit the post.

Sinfield's cross was then headed over by Max Wright, with Halifax at least offering some end product now.

It might have only been a warm-up game, but The Shaymen had taken their time warming up.

Halifax's two triallist full-backs were on the backfoot most of the first-half against Radcliffe wingers Jude Oyibo and Tom Walker, encapsulating the hosts' greater ebullience and energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts looked like they were league-ready; Town looked a long way from that.

Only the post prevented Bradley Jackson from curling in a second Radcliffe goal just after the restart.

The hosts weren't as dominant in the second-half, not playing with the same intensity or effectiveness, but that still didn't result in Town becoming dominant; their play lacked the cohesion or incisiveness required for that.

They still hadn't had a shot on target or a corner after an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radcliffe's attacks had dried up somewhat from the flurry in the first-half, but they continued to play controlled football, certainly compared to the ragged, untidy play Halifax produced.

Luca Navarro and the excellent Oyibo both spurned decent chances to seal the win for Radcliffe, with new signing Zak Emmerson's appearance off the bench all Halifax would remember the game for.

The more Town tried, the more they got caught offside. They'd been outplayed in every department.

Radcliffe: Hewelt, Jackson, Duxbury, Roscoe, Maynard, Hancock, Hulme, Oyibo, Wardle, Walker, Sargent. Subs: Smith, Navarro, Morgan, Modi, Bange.

Scorer: Roscoe (18)

Shots on target: 7

Shots off target: 11Corners: 10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax: Triallist, Triallist, Arthur, Alimi-Adetoro, Triallist, Evans, Lavelle, Wright, Oluwabori, Sinfield, Cosgrave. Subs: Emmerson, Chikukwa, Cappello, Triallist.

Shots on target: 0

Shots off target: 5Corners: 1

Referee: Mark Reeves