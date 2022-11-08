Shaymen produce battling display to inflict Solihull's first home league defeat of the year

Solihull Moors. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

After the disappointment of another premature FA Cup exit, Town picked themselves up off the floor and produced a spirited, fighting display to be proud of.

This has been a season where it's been almost impossible to predict which Town team will turn up, but after Saturday's defeat, The Shaymen stood up to be counted against one of the division's promotion chasers.

Halifax were outstanding out of possession, nullifying the home side in a textbook away performance, fully deserving of the win they worked so hard for.

Three misplaced passes in their own half in the first ten minutes indicated that Solihull weren't at it from the off.

The hosts had a lot of Halifax bodies to play through, with Town well-organised, alert and alive to the danger at the back in their 3-4-2-1 formation.

The Shaymen had more space to play in on the break, but needed more quality and composure.

Kian Spence and Cooke, playing off Mani Dierseruvwe, brought energy high up the pitch, and tried to stop Solihull playing out from the back.

The hosts' dangermen had seen precious little of the ball in the final third, which was credit to Halifax's game-plan.

Town were more controlled, disciplined and assured than they'd been at Ebbsfleet, stifling the hosts and in no way fazed by Solihull's extraordinary undefeated home league record in 2022.

Town had gradually looked an increasing threat throughout the opening half, but the goal came out of nothing and was courtesy of awful goalkeeping by Wolves loanee Louie Moulden, who punched an Angelo Capello cross straight into the path of Cooke, who netted his second in as many games from close range.

There were undoubtedly square pegs in round holes for Town but it wasn't obvious to the untrained eye.

Capello and Luke Summerfield replaced Rob Harker and the suspended Jack Senior, with the former coming in at left wing-back.

It was a patched-up Town side, with Jack Hunter the middle centre-back and Harvey Gilmour alongside Summerfield in central midfield.

Capello impressed at left wing-back, bringing enthusiasm and effort, while Hunter slotted in well at the heart of the back three.

Summerfield was a cool head in the heat of battle, while Gilmour was neat and tidy alongside him.

There would have been opportunities for The Shaymen had they displayed more belief and ruthlessness in attack.

Solihull had been restricted to playing long balls as half-time arrived, completely shorn of the attacking danger their team sheet suggested.

They best they'd done was a rather tame bicycle kick from inside the Town box that Sam Johnson saved amid a crowd of bodies.

Two half-time changes said much of Solihull boss Neal Ardley's thoughts on his side's opening 45 minutes.

It was immediately better from the home side, who forced birthday boy Tylor Golden into a crucial clearance before Johnson saved a follow-up effort seconds later.

Town responded with a Cooke shot that was tipped away after the Town man had won the ball back on the edge of the Solihull box in typically tenacious style.

The game then reverted to its previous incarnation of a frustrated home side struggling to create, with Halifax working and running and squeezing and keeping their shape.

Solihull were patient and probing, but flat, while Town were resilient and determined, a socks-rolled-round-the-ankles, battling performance, typified by Spence and Cooke's work-rate but also by the back three playing as a solid, resolute unit.

All Solihull's attacks came down their right flank, but Town's defence was never stretched or moved out of position.

Moors needed more, but it never really looked like materialising.

Solihull: Moulden, Clarke, Gudger, Kelleher, Vaughan (Coker 46), Maycock, Whelan (Storer 58), Sbarra, Kelly (Barnett 46), Reid, Dallas. Subs not used: Jones, Parsons.

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 1

Corners:5

Halifax: Johnson, Golden, Clarke, Hunter, Stott, Gilmour, Summerfield, Spence, Capello (Minihan 86), Cooke (Warburton 82), Dierseruvwe (Harker 90). Subs not used: Osawe, Alli.

Scorer: Cooke (34)

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 3

Attendance: 1,163

Referee: Aaron Bannister

