Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

FC Halifax Town produced an extraordinary comeback from 2-0 down to beat Tamworth 3-2 at The Shay.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayden Hollis and Dan Creaney put the visitors 2-0 up amid a dire first-half from The Shaymen, but a much improved second-half saw Town storm back thanks to goals from Billy Waters, Jamie Cooke and Scott High.

Halifax are still struggling to put together a full match performance, and relied on a stirring, exhilarating second 45 to get them out of jail here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Cooper bemoaned Town conceding two poor goals in the National League Cup in midweek, but they were at it again here just four minutes in.

The Shay

A free kick into the box by keeper Jas Singh was headed down and Hollis hammered it high into the net, with Tamworth making two first contacts in the Halifax box.

Town are still to keep a home clean sheet this season in eight games.

After a vital touch by Singh to divert a cross from the left that was heading into Waters' path, only a crucial clearance by Jo Cummings prevented a second Tamworth goal soon afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Johnson then made an outstanding save to deny Creaney after Town had again failed to make first contact from a long throw into their box.

The Shaymen had wrestled some control of the contest by the midway point of the opening half but weren't showing enough quality in the final third, with too many crosses and passes going astray.

The closer they got to Tamworth's goal, the worse it got.

The visitors had four corners before Halifax's first arrived, but Oluwabori's delivery summed up their performance: it was terrible.

A poor half from Florent Hoti was compunded when he lost the ball just inside the box from a free kick, and Tamworth punished him as Creaney lashed a shot past Johnson, with the hosts conceding twice at home for the second game running, and twice in consecutive games for the first time since February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoti wasn't the only Town player suffering though, no-one was rising above below average.

Tamworth had been clinical; Town were careless, clumsy and collapsing.

Halifax were meandering one minute and messy the next, fortunate to only trail by two at the interval; their only shot on target had been a tame effort by Waters that Singh easily saved.

Such was the inadequacy of Town's performance that it prompted a double change at half-time and the appearamce of Chris Millington back in the dugout for the second-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax were territorially dominant after the interval, but still badly lacked any finesse or deftness of touch to prise Tamworth open.

After the ineffective Hoti and Tom Pugh were hooked at half-time, Ryan Galvin came off after an hour following several dreadful deliveries from the left.

His replacement Cooke finally provided a decent cross, which was converted by Waters to halve the deficit just after an hour.

There was no reaction from Millington to the goal, but he wheeled away looking skyward when Cooke volleyed over unmarked from a left wing cross shortly afterwards, moments after Oluwabori had the hit the bar from the edge of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was undoubtedly better from The Shaymen, who had raised their game and shaken themselves out of their slumber.

Cooke then brought them level with a left-footed shot that was deflected in after High's free kick dropped to him on the edge of the box.

Nathan Tshikuna could have swung the game back Tamworth's way but he overran the ball one-on-one with Johnson, before Adam Senior drove a shot just wide at the other end.

Town had scaled two thirds the way up the mountain they'd given themselves to climb, and High's thunderbolt from 20 yards completed the comeback, with Millington leading the applause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Smith, Cummings, Galvin (Cooke 60), High, Pugh (Evans 46), Wright, Hoti (Bray 46), Oluwabori (George 79), Waters. Subs not used: Ford, Adetoro, Sutcliffe.

Scorers: Waters (62), Cooke (74), High (87)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 6

Corners: 3

Tamworth: Singh, Liburd, Digie, Hollis, Fairlamb, Milnes (Tonks 17), Morrison (Finn 36), Tsikuna, Acquaye (Enoru 84), Creaney (Wreh 79), McGlinchey (Curley 72). Subs not used: Phillips, Okafor.

Scorers: Hollis (4), Ceaney (32)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 7

Corners: 4

Referee: Tom Reeves

Attendance: 1,480 (93 away)

Town man of the match: Jamie Cooke had a huge impact with a goal and an assist. Was exactly what Town were missing before he came on.