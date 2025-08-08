Shaymen reveal their squad numbers for the 2025-26 season
FC Halifax Town have revealed their squad numbers for the 2025-26 season.
The full list is: 1 – Sam Johnson
2 – Jo Cummings
3 – Adam Alimi-Adetoro
4 – WIll Hugill
5 – Shaun Hobson
7 – Max Wright
8 – Josh Hmami
9 – Will Harris
10 – Jamie Cooke
11 – Angelo Cappello
12 – Nat Ford
14 – Harvey Sutcliffe
15 – Will Smith
17 – Owen Bray
18 – Florent Hoti
19 – AJ Warburton
20 – Jack Jenkins
21 – Zak Emmerson
23 – Dylan Crowe
24 – Charlie Hayes-Green
25 – Tom Pugh
29 – Sean Tarima
30 – Cody Johnson
36 – Thierry Latty-Fairweather
