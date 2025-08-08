Shaymen reveal their squad numbers for the 2025-26 season

By Tom Scargill
Published 8th Aug 2025, 18:12 BST
FC Halifax Town have revealed their squad numbers for the 2025-26 season.

The full list is: 1 – Sam Johnson

2 – Jo Cummings

3 – Adam Alimi-Adetoro

4 – WIll Hugill

5 – Shaun Hobson

7 – Max Wright

8 – Josh Hmami

9 – Will Harris

10 – Jamie Cooke

11 – Angelo Cappello

12 – Nat Ford

14 – Harvey Sutcliffe

15 – Will Smith

17 – Owen Bray

18 – Florent Hoti

19 – AJ Warburton

20 – Jack Jenkins

21 – Zak Emmerson

23 – Dylan Crowe

24 – Charlie Hayes-Green

25 – Tom Pugh

29 – Sean Tarima

30 – Cody Johnson

36 – Thierry Latty-Fairweather

