Shaymen round off pre-season with comfortable win at Curzon Ashton

FC Halifax Town warmed up for next Saturday's season opener with a comfortable 2-0 win at Curzon Ashton.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Jamie Cooke and Will Harris ensured a promising pre-season ended on a high note, with Town producing a dominant display peppered with some very watchable football.

Whether Halifax can transfer this type of performance to when it really matters remains to be seen, but they look in good shape for the big kick-off based on this 90 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cody Johnson caught the eye for Town, showing admirable confidence and maturity for a 20-year-old, wanting the ball off his team-mates and tenacious in wanting to get it back off the opposition.

ASHTON UNDER LYNE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: A general view inside the stadium ahead of the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Curzon Ashton and Mansfield Town at Tameside Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Ashton under Lyne, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

He and Florent Hoti dicated much of Halifax's play, taking up good positions and offering positivity and forward passes.

Town were bright and assured on the ball, although Adam Adetoro produced some sloppy passes from the back.

There was good movement, some nice link-up play and a willingness to be patient for openings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax saw more of the ball than Curzon, retaining possession more comfortably, but not really converting that into many clear-cut chances.

It was Curzon who went closer, with Joseph Rodwell-Grant's chip looping over after Shaun Hobson was caught under a high ball, and Alex Curran's free-kick deflecting just wide.

Harris headed narrowly over from a cross by Thierry Latty-Fairweather, who got forward effectively down the left, which was the closest Town came before the opener, with the rest of their efforts being blocked shots or routine saves for keeper Callum Hawkins.

Hoti's first corner went straight to the Curzon stopper, but his second, just before half-time, was converted by Cooke to give the visitors a deserved lead at the break after a productive and encouraging half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Town doubled their lead soon after it when Cooke's clever pass played in Owen Bray down the right of the box, and his cross was tapped in at the far post by Harris, who offered a good focal point up top throughout.

Curran should have got one back straight away for Curzon but Sam Johnson kept out his shot one on one.

A quick counter-attack from a Curzon corner should have produced a third Town goal, with The Shaymen attacking in waves, now creating chance after chance, with Hoti at the heart of it.

So Hoti going off injured was pretty much the only worrying sight of the afternoon for Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Don't get sloppy," yelled Adam Lakeland and Sam Walker as the clock ticked down, with the win all-but ensured.

Halifax's flurry of chances had slowed but they remained in complete control.

Curzon: Hawkins, Sobowale, Poscha, Amado (Stobbs 60), Curran (Spencer 60), T Weston (Stafford 60), Rodwell-Grant (Connolly 84), McLean (Holmes 60), C Weston (Stokes 60), Richards (Griffiths 60), Barton (Darby 46).

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 3

Corners: 3

Halifax: S Johnson, Crowe (Tarima 87), Hobson (Hayes-Green 87), Adetoro (Sutcliffe 87), Latty-Fairweather, C Johnson, Hugill, Cooke (Warburton 87), Hoti (Cappello 64), Bray (Jenkins 79), Harris (Kawa 79). Subs not used: Ford.

Scorers: Cooke (44), Harris (47)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 12

Corners: 3

Attendance: 392

Referee: Oliver Noonan

Town man of the match: Cody Johnson. Looks a very good addition - read the game well, supported play, put his foot in. A player with real potential.