Shaymen say no pitch inspection planned ahead of home game against Boreham Wood
FC Halifax Town say no pitch inspection is planned ahead of their home game against Boreham Wood tomorrow.
There has been heavy rain in Calderdale this week but the weather looks set to be drier between now and tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon.
In a statement, FC Halifax Town said: “At the moment, there is no planned pitch inspection ahead of the game.”
