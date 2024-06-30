Shaymen say they have had to "regrettably" increase season ticket prices for 2024-25 campaign

By Tom Scargill
Published 30th Jun 2024, 20:19 BST
FC Halifax Town say they have had to “regrettably” increase their season ticket and matchday prices for the 2024-25 campaign.

The Shaymen say in a statement on their website: “It is over four years since we increased our prices and in that time, we have seen an unprecedented rise in costs particularly over the last two years, to a point where we have no choice but to make a small increase now and review again prior to next season.”

An adult season ticket will cost £365, up from £349 compared to last season, but for those who bought last season’s season ticket before July 7, this season’s season ticket will remain at £349.

Season tickets will go on sale via the online club shop from July 1 until 31st July, and Town say collection days will be announced in due course.

The 12-17 year-olds’ season ticket has increased from £89 to £99, while the under 12’s season ticket remains at £23, with one free under 12’s season ticket per senior season ticket.

SEASON TICKET PRICES:

Protected price from 23-24: Senior £349.00

2024-25 Season Ticket: £365.00

12-17 Season Ticket: £99.00

U12s: £23.00

Matchday prices have also risen, from £21 to £22, with concessions at £19, 12 to 17s £10 and under 12s £4.

Town say their first season ticket sales event will be on Wednesday, July 3 from 11am to 3pm at The Shay reception.

