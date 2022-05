The Shaymen say they have sold 970 away tickets for the game, which will decide the fates of both clubs.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stockport, who face Torquay tonight, look like they will need at least a draw against Halifax to win the title, depending on how they get on against Torquay.

Town will need to better Solihull's result against Boreham Wood, but could do with Solihull dropping points, or they would need a huge swing of goal difference to overtake them.