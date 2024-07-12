Chris Millington

Chris Millington says the whole first-team squad will be involved in Saturday's pre-season friendly at Mossley.

The Shaymen lost 2-1 at Hyde in their first warm-up game of pre-season, with Aaron Cosgrave scoring for Town.

That game featured four triallists in the starting 11 and an inexperienced bench, but tomorrow's game at Mossley is expected to see a lot more first-team players involved.

"There should be two elevens against Mossley, so two 45's because we want the whole squad there so we can all be available for the fan event in the evening," Millington said.

"Then we'll be looking for full 90's next week."

Millington says he is happen with where the players are up to in pre-season so far.

"They look very fit, and Hyde's a great example," the Town boss said.

"Most teams at this stage of pre-season are making subs at 45 or 60 minutes - of course it was hard work for our lads and they were blowing a bit the last half-hour and we knew it would be. We could see some of them were struggling through.

"But it's testament to them that they've managed to get through a full 90 at this stage of pre-season so we're really happy about where they're at at this stage of their physical preparation."

On Flo Hoti and Ryan Galvin, who are yet to fully join in with pre-season training, Millington said: "Ryan's doing some non-contact parts of the sessions and Flo's out doing a lot of running and an awful lot of gym work.

"Hopefully we'll see them figure in the last week or so of pre-season.

"Whether or not they'll be up to speed for the beginning of the season, uncertain as yet."

Millington says negotiations are well advanced with one player but that the deal isn't expected to be completed until the end of the month.

On the other player Town are in discussions with, he said: "We're just in negotiations with his current club, so hopefully we'll be able to get to a satisfactory conclusion on that in the next few days."

A new back-up keeper is also on Millington's wish list.

"We're looking at players, we've got a young lad in who's been training with us and has shown up very well in training," he said.

"He'll be around it for the rest of this week to get a chance to prove what he can do.

"Obviously it's role here that doesn't give you the chance to play much because Sam Johnson's so consistent and always makes himself available."