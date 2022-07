The forward, 20, was at Sheffield United from the age of 12 and has been with The Shaymen during pre-season as a triallist.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Capello has played internationally for Belize, qualifying for the country through his mum, who was born there.

The left-footer finished last season on loan at Blyth Spartans in the National League North.