Shaymen suffer sixth defeat in ten with 1-0 loss at Eastleigh

The Silverlake Stadium

You still have to go a long way down the National League table before you find The Shaymen, who missed a penalty through Matty Warburton moments before Charlie Carter's decisive goal.

The scoreline was less shocking than at Aldershot, but the result just as disappointing, frustrating, underwhelming and miserable.

The question remains where do Town go from here. After the bleakness of Aldershot, there remains no light at the end of the tunnel.

Festus Arthur and Harvey Gilmour came in for Town, who switched back to 4-2-3-1; something had to change after the Aldershot debacle.

Jordan Keane and Kian Spence both had early efforts as Town started brightly; Keane should have done better than skew his wide from 15 yards, but Spence's well-struck shot from 25 yards was well saved.

Eastleigh saw more of the ball but were messy with it, failing to put Town under any pressure.

Halifax looked capable of picking the home side off on the break.

Town's season was then encapsulated in a mad 60 seconds though as Warburton's penalty, blasted down the middle, was saved by Joe McDonnell's legs, diving to his right, after Keane was shoved in the box.

Straight from the restart, Carter's rather tame shot slipped under the legs of Sam Johnson after Town's defence was left badly exposed.

For the first time this season, Eastleigh had scored in the first-half at home and now the second lowest scorers in the league needed to find the net.

As far as a response goes, it had been OK up until the goal, reminiscent of Aldershot in that Town were fairly comfortable, produced some decent efforts at goal and should have led.

But from looking pretty sedate and lacking a spark, the hosts were galvanized by the goal, pushing Town back, winning loose balls.

And by half-time, Halifax had failed to produce a single shot in reply, wilting in the autumn sunshine.

Angelo Capello had again offered the most energy, dynamism and creativity in a Halifax shirt.

Dierseruvwe tried to hold the ball up and get Town up the pitch, but there hadn't been enough from Warburton or Harvey Gilmour in the final third.

The Shaymen again lacked pace in attack, and as a result, lacked penetration. It was too one-paced - slow - and too easy for Eastleigh to defend against.

It had been an average game played between two average teams. The difference was the decisive minute of the opening 45 had gone Eastleigh's way.

Carter should have had his second of the game a few minutes after the interval when a free-kick found him at the far post, but his shot across goal was cleared.

This was a huge test of Town's character, losing in a game they badly needed to win.

But by the hour mark there was no discernible improvement, no signs of domination or prolonged pressure.

Jack Senior and Sam Minihan got into crossing positions but the delivery was poor, in general was there a dearth of quality from Town, an absence of composure, bravery or inventiveness.

Eastleigh were offering little themselves, but were easily keeping Halifax at arm's length.

Spence struck the post with a lovely left-footed shot across goal. It came after some prolonged possession from The Shaymen, who again, as at Aldershot, were patient, but too patient, needing more urgency.

The hosts had retreated, protecting their lead, inviting pressure. Halifax had all the possession they could wish for.

But it was all in-front of Eastleigh, never in behind. Capello had the odd bright moment, but no-one from Town had the capability to prise open the home side's defence.

Town went 4-2-4, but you got the feeling they could have gone 1-1-8 and still not scored.

Jesse Debrah had a tame shot saved from a free-kick but that was the extent of Halifax's late pressure.

Eastleigh: McDonnell, Oyenuga, Martin, Panter, Harper, Carter, McKiernan, Cisse, Hill (Rutherford 81), Whitehall (Ebanks 69), Abrahams. Subs not used: Langston, Hesketh, Atangana.

Scorer: Carter (23)

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 4

Corners: 4

Halifax: Johnson, Minihan, Debrah, Arthur (Smart 83), Senior, Keane, Spence, Warburton, Gilmour (Slew 58), Dierseruvwe, Capello (Harker 87). Subs not used: Golden, Hunter.

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 1

Referee: Elliott Swallow

Attendance: 2,164 (78 away)