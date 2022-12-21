FA Trophy. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

A first-half penalty put Swindon Supermarine ahead, but Harrow Borough equalised with just over ten minutes to go.

Harrow, who are 16th in the Southern League Premier South, then scored the winner six minutes from the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tie will take place on Saturday, January 14.

Meanwhile, Town lost to Albion Sports in the West Riding County Cup tonight.

A strong Halifax line-up featuring Tom Scott, Tom Clarke, Jack Hunter, Sam Minihan, Kian Spence, Milli Alli, Sam Smart, Yamen Osawe, Jordan Slew and Rob Harker were involved in the game, which was hosted by Brighouse Town.

Town took the lead through Osawe, and regained it through Milli Alli after Albion Sports had drawn level to lead 2-1 at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad