Shaymen to visit St Ives Town in FA Cup fourth qualifying round

Cambridgeshire outfit St Ives beat Chasetown in the previous round to book their place in the draw for the fourth qualifying round for the first time in their history.

They are currently 10th in the Southern League Premier Division Central, two divisions below the National League, which they won promotion to in 2016.

They have won four, draw one and lost four of their first nine league matches this season.

The FA Cup

The game will be played on the weekend of October 15, and Town will receive £9,375 if they win the tie.