Shaymen unable to take advantage of sending-off as they draw at ten-man Scunthorpe

FC Halifax Town were unable to take advantage of their extra man and drew 1-1 with ten-man Scunthorpe United.

A point didn't look a bad result before kick-off, but it has to be considered two points dropped for The Shaymen in the circumstances.

Three years ago, Town got a win here on an August Bank Holiday Monday that kick started their season under Chris Millington.

But Halifax were unable to repeat the trick here, despite playing with a man extra for just over a half.

In fact, The Shaymen created more chances against 11 men than against 10.

There are still positives to be taken, but while a draw was the least Halifax deserved on Saturday, it feels the very least they should have got here.

Oli Ewing was a decent threat down Scunthorpe's left, but other than that, the hosts weren't threatening too much.

The same could be said of Town though, with Kawa a little isolated up top.

Sean Tarima might have done better after a nice move presented him with a chance inside the box 12 minutes in, but he could only fire way over.

After some relatively champagne football from both sides at The Shay on Saturday, this was a bit like a Bank Holiday Monday hangover.

A free kick upfield by goalkeeper Maison Campbell that went straight out of play was a good summation of the flat, uninspired nature of the game.

But it showed that Town's game-plan was working, with the home side ineffective and nullified.

Adam Adetoro and Josh Hmami were a hastily-assembled but solid partnership at the back, while Cody Johnson was orchestrating midfield, and alongside him, Jay Turner-Cooke showed promise.

As the opening half went on, Halifax were offering the greater threat, with Turner-Cooke nearly scoring another beauty with a volley that flew just wide.

Tarima had a similar but better chance to his earlier one, from another Owen Bray cross, but his effort - on target this time - was superbly blocked.

Shortly afterwards, a mass melee broke out inside the Scunthorpe box and after Kawa fell to the ground, Scunthorpe's Branden Horton was sent-off for knocking him down.

The home supporters' ire was then equally split between Thierry Latty-Fairweather - for what reason it wasn't quite clear - and referee Andrew Miller.

Whatever the fall-out, Town had finally been handed some good fortune that has been sorely lacking so far this season.

Halifax now had all the possession and territory they could wish for, but not for the first time in recent seasons, things didn't go to plan against ten men.

After Latty-Fairweather lost possession high up on the left, the hosts broke upfield and Callum Roberts cut inside before lashing the ball in.

But Town's response took just three minutes, as Kawa converted from close range after Tarima headed Latty-Fairweather's cross back into the danger zone.

Adam Lakeland looked a frustrated figure though, fuming when a simple pass by Cody Johnson wasn't controlled by Jamie Cooke and went out of play under no pressure.

Town were patient and probing on the ball, but probably a little too much for Lakeland's liking, with chances not coming frequently enough for all their possession.

Scunthorpe were able to sit deep, be compact and let Town do their worst, which wasn't enough; too many passes, not enough shots, and the hosts were able to see it out far too comfortably.

Scunthorpe: Campbell, Rose (Belehouan 45), Boyce, Evans, Horton, Starbuck, Ewing (Scales 68), Rowley, Roberts (Brogan 68), Ubaezuonu, Beck (Howe 46, Eze 86)). Subs not used: Watson, Chadwick.

Scorer: Roberts (52)

Shots on target: 1

Shots off target: 4

Corners: 1

Halifax: Johnson, Tarima (Emmerson 89), Hmami, Adetoro, Latty-Fairweather, C Johnson, Hugill (Cappello 72), Bray (Pugh 85), Turner-Cooke, Cooke, Kawa. Subs not used: Ford, Sutcliffe, Jenkins.

Scorer: Kawa (55)

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 11

Corners: 7

Attendance: 5,377 (347 away)

Referee: Andrew Miller

Town man of the match: Adam Adetoro. Town needed a big performance from their only fit centre-half and got one. He was commanding, strong and composed.