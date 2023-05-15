Shaymen win 4-2 against Hibernian development side in behind-closed-doors friendly

Town kicked-off a momentous week in the history of the club with a comfortable win and an encouraging performance.

The next time they take to a pitch will be in very different circumstances to an empty Shay on a Monday lunchtime.

But this game should hopefully serve as a very useful exercise in preparation for how they will end the week: the FA Trophy final at Wembley.

The Shay Stadium, Halifax

The young side from Hibernian, made up of under 20's players with a couple of older heads, worked hard and competed well, but were no match for Halifax, who offered more confidence and assurance in possession, more strength and security off the ball, and far more of a threat.

If any Gateshead scouts managed to sneak in, they'd have been impressed.

Rob Harker squandered a good chance from close range after five minutes, side-footing a cross from the right over the bar.

Warburton then fired a low shot wide from 20 yards moments afterwards.

He found the net just eight minutes in with a neat left-footed effort from near the penalty spot, capping a dominant start by the Shaymen.

Josh O'Connor equalised though with a deflected low shot from the left of the box as the visitors began to grow in confidence and come more into the game.

Warburton's free kick was kept out by keeper Freddie Owens, who also reacted well to keep out a driven shot by Harker from the edge of the box.

Town were the superior side, seeing more of the ball and in better areas, and should have been in-front.

So Debrah restored Town's lead, there could be no complaints from their young opponents, with the defender tapping in after a shot was blocked following a short corner.

Halifax's superior status was affirmed shortly after the restart when Alli produced an Alli-esque low shot in off the post from just outside the box.

Capello's last contribution was to finish a flowing move with a rising left-footed shot into the roof of the net from the left of the box.

The scoreline was now more accurately reflecting the game.

O'Connor brought a decent save from young Town keeper Charlie English, but the Scottish side were second best.

A Jamie Cooke corner hit the post before Mani Dieseruvwe fired the rebound wide, but the game wound-down in its intensity and tempo a fair while before Hibernian's consolation goal five minutes from the end by Robbie Hamilton.

Job done. Next stop Wembley.

Halifax: Johnson (English 61), Debrah (Lavelle 61), Stott (Gibbon 81), J Senior (Clarke 61), Golden (A Senior 46), Summerfield (Hunter 32), Gilmour (Essien 81), Capello (Sinfield 61), Warburton (Cooke 46), Alli (Wright 61), Harker (O'Rourke 32, Dieseruvwe 61)).

Scorers: Warburton (8), Debrah (38), Alli (48), Capello (60)

Shots on target: 8

Shots off target: 9

Corners: 6

Hibernian: Freddie Owens, Kanayo Megwa, Oscar MacIntyre, Rocky Bushiri, Darren McGregor, Kyle McClelland, Dylan Tait, Reuben McAllister, Josh O'Connor, Allan Delferriere, Runar Hauge, Ethan Laidlaw, Murray Aiken, Robbie Hamilton, Adam Khan, Alfie Smith, Harry Wright, Malik Zaid, Tom Carter.

Scorers: O'Connor (16), Hamilton (85)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 2