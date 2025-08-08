Shaymen winger joins Marine on three-month loan
FC Halifax Town winger AJ Warburton has joined National League North side Marine on a three-month loan deal.
Warburton joined Town this summer from lower-league side Avro FC and featured regularly for The Shaymen during pre-season.
