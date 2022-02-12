Shaymen's FA Trophy game against Notts County goes ahead after passing pitch inspection
FC Halifax Town's FA Trophy game against Notts County will go ahead after the Shay surface passed a pitch inspection.
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 1:08 pm
Updated
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 1:10 pm
The Shay pitch passed an inspection at 8.30am this morning and was again declared fit to host the game at 1pm by referee Andrew Miller.
Follow all the action from the game on our live blog on the Courier website.