Shaymen's fantastic away form continues with victory at Tamworth

Goals from Zak Emmerson and Scott High saw FC Halifax Town continue their fantastic away form as they won 2-1 at Tamworth.

While home form remains frustratingly inconsistent, The Shaymen are a force to be reckoned with on the road this season, as Tamworth are the latest club to discover.

This was National League football unvarnished and unpolished, demanding hard work, commitment and concentration.

It was percentage football rather than possession football and tested Town's character and resolve, especially after Tuesday's disappointing defeat.

But Halifax passed the test with flying colours, standing up to what Tamworth threw at them, literally a lot of the time, and showing grit and determination in spades to elbow their way back up to sixth following Altrincham's win over Braintree.

The tone of the game was set quickly: a Tamworth long throw led to a corner, which led to a Hayden Hollis header saved by Sam Johnson inside the first three minutes.

It was already against the run of play by the time Emmerson scored eight minutes in, finding the bottom corner with a header from a superb cross by Angelo Cappello.

That was a brief diversion from the status quo though, as another long throw into the Town box saw Tamworth get a shot on target but Johnson saved it low to his right.

The hosts were direct, uncomplicated and physical.

Town's back three faced a barrage of balls into their box from the off, through long throws and corners, with most of the play taking place in the Halifax half.

But they stood up to it well, with Johnson leading by commanding example.

By the time Callum Cockerill-Mollett headed straight at Johnson eight yards out midway through the opening half, Tamworth had already had five corners and at least as many long throws into the box.

They then hit one post through Jordan Ponticelli and the other one on the follow-up from George Morrison as the onslaught continued.

Tom McGlinchey then had a shot deflected to Johnson.

Other than an Emmerson run towards the Tamworth box after nicking the ball on halfway, Halifax were offering nothing in attack.

They weren't really getting the chance, with Tamworth smothering them, forcing them back and repeatedly peppering them with direct balls.

The hosts' combination of quick balls forward and willing runners to chase them was seeing them dominate the game, with the ball not sticking at the other end so The Shaymen could relieve some pressure.

Chances did dry up as the half wore on though, with Town getting savvier at dealing with Tamworth's threat.

A serious looking injury to Jo Cummings caused a long delay at the start of the second-half, with Town switching to a back four to try and avoid another 45 minutes on the back foot.

The hour mark had been and gone when Matt Curley brought the next save from Johnson; Tamworth didn't have the same stranglehold on the contest since the interval, which wasn't played at the same intensity.

The chances Tamworth created had bigger gaps between them and now culminated in tame efforts at goal.

It was still only Tamworth creating them though, until High rammed the ball home from six yards after great work from Jamie Cooke down the right.

The Lambs had been silenced.

Nathan Tshikuna scored a last gasp penalty, but it was too little, too late from the hosts.

Tamworth: Singh, Curley, Digie, Fletcher (Maher 71), Hollis, Cockerill-Mollett, Milnes (Raikhy 81), Morrison (Tonks 89), Enoru (Finn 90), McGlinchey (Tshikuna 71), Ponticelli. Subs not used: Crompton, Sundire.

Scorer: Tshikuna (90 + 10)

Shots on target: 8

Shots off target: 6

Corners: 7

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Smith, Cummings (Adetoro 52), Galvin, Evans, High (Jenkins 90), Cappello (Thomas 81), Bray (Wright 57), Cooke, Emmerson (Pugh 90). Subs not used: Ford, Sutcliffe.

Scorers: Emmerson (8), High (80)

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 3

Corners: 1

Attendance: 1,074 (211 away)

Referee: Andrew Miller

Town man of the match: Got to be Sam Johnson for me. Made some superb saves as well as producing a commanding performance in dealing with so many high balls into the box.