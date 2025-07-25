Shaymen's first home game of the season switched to Wealdstone

By Tom Scargill
Published 25th Jul 2025, 14:49 BST
FC Halifax Town’s first home game of the season has now been moved to Wealdstone’s ground.

Following National League approval, the match with Wealdstone on Saturday, August 16 has been reversed due to the Shay pitch renovations and will now take place at Grosvenor Vale.

Town start the season away to Braintree on August 9, with their first home game now set to be against Forest Green Rovers on August 23.

