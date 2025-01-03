Shaymen's home game against Fylde postponed again
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
FC Halifax Town’s home game against AFC Fylde has been postponed for a second time this week.
The game was originally due to be played on New Year’s Day but heavy rainfall made the Shay pitch unplayable.
The match was then rearranged for Saturday but has again had to be called off, this time due to the freezing temperatures again leaving the Shay pitch unplayable.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.