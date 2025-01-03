Shaymen's home game against Fylde postponed again

By Tom Scargill
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 16:01 GMT
FC Halifax Town’s home game against AFC Fylde has been postponed for a second time this week.

The game was originally due to be played on New Year’s Day but heavy rainfall made the Shay pitch unplayable.

The match was then rearranged for Saturday but has again had to be called off, this time due to the freezing temperatures again leaving the Shay pitch unplayable.

