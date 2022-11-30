Shaymen's home game with Dorking given fourth scheduled date
FC Halifax Town’s home game against Dorking Wanderers has been given its fourth scheduled date.
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 10 but was postponed due to the death of The Queen.
It was then due to be played on Tuesday, November 1 but was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch, which was the same reason it was called off again on Tuesday, November 22.
It is now set to be played on Tuesday, December 6, at 7.45pm.
The latest postponement saw Dorking criticise The Shaymen on Twitter, saying: “Halifax FC, incapable of doing early pitch inspections have called OFF tonight’s game (again) - whilst we were boarding the coach (again) - therefore our 1st Team can host a friendly tonight at Meadowbank. DM if you can play.”
The Shaymen replied by saying: “Morning guys, it's FC Halifax Town not Halifax FC!”