The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 10 but was postponed due to the death of The Queen.

It was then due to be played on Tuesday, November 1 but was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch, which was the same reason it was called off again on Tuesday, November 22.

It is now set to be played on Tuesday, December 6, at 7.45pm.

The Shay. Photo: Marcus Branston

The latest postponement saw Dorking criticise The Shaymen on Twitter, saying: “Halifax FC, incapable of doing early pitch inspections have called OFF tonight’s game (again) - whilst we were boarding the coach (again) - therefore our 1st Team can host a friendly tonight at Meadowbank. DM if you can play.”