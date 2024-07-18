Groundstaff toil in vain after the previous evening’s Rugby League match in attempt to ready the Shay pitch for the visit of Brighton, 8 April 2001.

In the latest part of his Soccer Siftings series for the Courier, Halifax Town historian Johnny Meynell looks at one of Halifax Town’s seemingly annual problems – postponements.

From a football fan’s point of view, there can be nothing more frustrating than turning up for a match, particularly away from home, only to find it’s been called off at the eleventh hour.

There have been many such instances affecting Halifax Town. Seemingly, every Town man and his wife had made the trip to Whitby Town for a Unibond Premier League match on 26 February 2011 judging by the number of people who claimed to have arrived at Whitby’s Turnbull Ground only to find the game had been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

So many reckoned to have been there, you’d think that Town were playing in front of home crowds in excess of 10,000.

Gravesend & Northfleet’s Liam Coleman attempts to halt Town’s Nicky Gray by unorthodox methods during the first half of the Nationwide Conference match at Stonebridge Road. The pitch looks near perfect but a heavy downpour eventually forced an abandonment.

Halifax Town themselves have had quite a few games called off very late in the day, last season’s scheduled match with Ebbsfleet United on 23 March immediately springing to mind.

Then, Elliot Bell, the appointed referee, insisted on travelling over from Liverpool to see for himself the state of a saturated pitch, that after a local ref had already sent images informing him that it was unplayable.

A 1pm inspection had been announced, but after Bell found himself delayed because of heavy motorway traffic, he arrived much later and didn’t call off the game until 2.10pm, with both clubs and respective fans chomping at the bit.

And even on the evening of 23 March 2010, when Town fans were making use of the banqueting facilities for the first time and tucking into a sumptuous three-course meal, outside on the pitch, referee Darren England was calling the whole thing off after a sudden deluge left the playing surface soaked and unplayable.

It could only happen at The Shay.

Brighton and Hove Albion fans were left not only frustrated but with a degree of anger when not only the original fixture at The Shay on 7 April 2001 was called off, but also the rescheduled game seventeen days later.

The ground staff were already facing an uphill battle to prepare the pitch when, less than twenty-four hours before Town’s first scheduled meeting with Brighton, Halifax Blue Sox entertained Wigan in front of the Sky TV cameras, with heavy rain having fallen for three solid days.

Halifax Town general manager Tony Kniveton was then calling for a summit meeting with the rugby league chiefs after what he called a ‘one-sided relationship’ between the clubs (sound familiar?).

When Brighton returned on 24 April, a sudden downpour left the pitch totally sodden, and with spectators having already entered the ground, referee Eddie Wolstenholme postponed the match just 45 minutes before kick-off.

But by the time the clubs tried for a third time, everything fell into Town’s favour, for by then Brighton had already clinched the Third Division title, and with Town needing just a point to avoid relegation in what was their last home game of a disappointing campaign, and with respective managers Paul Bracewell and Micky Adams friends from yesteryear, the teams played out (dare I say it?) a contrived goalless draw.

Curiously, the Town supporters had themselves left disappointed and out of pocket when they made the trip to the Goldstone Ground, the former home of Brighton and Hove Albion, for an old Third Division meeting on 18 January 1975.

The small travelling contingent, some of whom had gone down the previous day and stopped overnight, arrived at the ground only to find referee Ray Toseland having called off the match three hours before kick-off.

It was something then a hard-up Halifax Town could have done without, and the postponement meant a midweek trip the following April, where, as fates would decree, the sides played out a 0-0 draw, though there was no suggestion then of anything being contrived.

Slightly worse than having a match postponed minutes before kick-off are those games which didn’t quite reach a conclusion, abandoned due to differing circumstances.

Despite the recent issues with the Shay pitch, it might be interesting to note that the last time a Halifax Town home game was abandoned was nearly 42 years ago, and then that was because of fog rather than issues with the pitch.

That occurred on 3 December 1982, a Friday evening, with Northampton Town providing the opposition.

With the mist already swirling around the ground, the two sides were engaged in an interesting contest which was locked at 2-2 after 69 minutes when the thickening fog forced referee Joe Worrall to take the teams off the field.

After thirteen minutes, and with a slight improvement in the conditions, the two sides reappeared and carried on where they’d left off. But the fog was thickening once more when Steve Spooner crashed in his second of the match, and after 78 minutes’ play, Worrall decided enough was enough.

Mickey Bullock’s Town side had been struggling somewhat in the league and had just sold top scorer Bobby Davison to Derby, but by the time the match was replayed, they’d hit some form, the ensuing 2-0 victory the fifth of six straight wins which took the side out of the re-election zone and halfway up the table.

The last time any Halifax Town side had been involved in an abandonment was at Gravesend and Northfleet on 7 January 2007.

There seemed nothing untoward when the teams kicked off, and with no impending threat, the sides went in at the break with Town holding a 2-1 lead, with Danny Forrest and Lewis Killeen on target for the Shaymen.

But a deluge at half-time left pools of water lying across the pitch and though referee Dave Phillips started the second half with rain still teeming down, the ball neither bouncing or rolling, he took the teams off the pitch after an hour.

He originally intended merely suspending the match in the hope of an improvement in the weather, but when that failed to materialise, he had no option but to call a halt to the proceedings.

Though there was never a case of that match not starting, the same cannot be said of Town’s game at Peterborough United on 14 December 1968, in a season which would see the Shaymen promoted from the Fourth Division.

The London Road pitch was already freezing by kick-off and temperatures dropping dramatically, and though respective managers Alan Ball Snr and Norman Rigby had indicated to referee Ken Markham that the game should not start, the match official thought otherwise, though he was soon to regret his decision.

Only seven minutes had been played when Town left-back Mick Buxton broke his left leg on the freezing ground giving chase to Mike Hellawell. Before sub Mick Meagan substituted, Ball and Rigby reiterated their opinion and suggested to Markham that he abandon the match.

Markham declined and saw the game through until half-time before finally coming to his senses.

Injury to Buxton forced Ball to sign Sheffield Wednesday full-back Andy Burgin and though Buxton worked hard to regain his fitness he was doubly unfortunate to break the same leg on his comeback match against Hull City Reserves the following August, and he didn’t return to the first team until April 1970.

He moved into coaching under Town boss George Kirby, compensation of sorts, though Buxton was still considered young to be giving up as a professional player aged just twenty-eight.

Whilst not wanting to give a run-down on every game involving Halifax Town which suffered an abandonment – for the record, there have been fifteen in total – there are stories attached to some of them.

In the days long before floodlights were installed at clubs around the country, bad light was often the cause of games being stopped early.

Saturday kick-offs were generally 3pm during the summer months and 2.30 in the darker months.

The first match to be abandoned involving Halifax Town was back in the Midland League days when Sandhall Lane was the club’s home.

On 7 December 1912, there were only eight minutes remaining of the match with Scunthorpe and Lindsey United when the referee stopped the match.

At the time, the scores were locked at 2-2 but when the League Committee ordered a replay, Town made no mistake, running out 4-1 winners in a fixture squeezed into the Christmas programme.

The Shaymen experienced two abandoned matches within the space of five weeks during the 1960-61 season.

On 3 December 1960, they were leading 2-0 at Notts County courtesy of goals by George Whitelaw and Alan Blackburn, but with rain persisting, referee Frank Cowen abandoned the match at half-time with the pitch then waterlogged.

The game with Queen’s Park Rangers at The Shay on 7 January 1961 was also halted at half-time by referee Arthur Edge with the pitch rapidly freezing, the visitors at the time holding a one-goal lead given them by Bernard Evans after only three minutes.

Fog, waterlogged pitches, bad light…all manner of reasons for games being abandoned. But was there ever a game that was more farcical than Town’s match at Grimsby Town Reserves on 13 February 1915?

Here, it wasn’t so much the elements forcing the issue, rather the Halifax Town players refusing to play the second half because of them.

On a dreadfully wet day, the players had set off from Halifax on the 9.30am train, trudged on foot from the railway station to Blundell Park, arriving at the ground drenched, then forced to change in cold dressing rooms.

They then took to the field that resembled a quagmire and when Grimsby won the toss and elected to play with the elements in their favour – wind, rain, sleet and snow at any given time – the Town players were up against it from the start.

By half-time they were five goals down and the players bid a hasty retreat for the shelter of the dressing rooms. Whereupon, Bert Green collapsed with exhaustion, whilst three other players were found to be in no fit state to continue.

Despite being offered a change of kit by their hosts – something the Town directorate indicated wasn’t true – the Town players refused to come out for the second half, and with treatment being administered to those affected, the party thus missed their 6pm train home, arriving back in Halifax around midnight.

Interestingly, just down the road, Halifax RLFC’s match at Hull Kingston Rovers had also been abandoned after 60 minutes’ play with the home side leading 11-0.

Hull referee Mr Wilkinson was duty bound to inform the Midland League Management Committee of the events at Blundell Park, though the Committee was hardly sympathetic to Town’s cause.

The match was ordered to be replayed and the seven players who had refused to take to the field were all fined 10s each!

The rescheduled match concluded Town’s Midland League fixtures, but again, proved to be a series of mishaps.

Four regular players failed to make the journey, so upon arrival at the ground, secretary Joe McClelland signed up two local lads whilst filling in himself – not for the first time, or the last.

Town played the first thirty minutes with ten men before recruiting Lumb, a local soldier, though hardly surprisingly, this weakened side came a cropper.

They were beaten, surprise, surprise, 5-0, and later fined two guineas for not starting with a full team. But at least the weather had been fine.