Solihull Moors 1-0 FC Halifax Town: "I thought we were good value for a point" says Wild

Pete Wild

Callum Maycock's second-half goal settled a tight game at Damson Park in what was Halifax' s first defeat in ten matches.

"I thought we started well, I thought in and out of possession we dominated the whole 90 minutes," said Wild.

"We've looked good, I thought our out of possession, our pressing, our snappiness was fantastic today.

"One mistake's basically cost us. Their manager's said to me they tried to sit in and just hopefully get the chance to hit us on the break, and that's what they've done.

"Such is life, some you win, some you lose, but I'm really pleased with our overall play today."

Wild admitted Solihull's goal was entirely avoidable from his team's point of view.

"We gave the ball away, which happens, but not tracking the eight, who is alone in the middle of goal, for me, we need to have a look at that because that's frustrating and that shouldn't happen," said Wild.

The Town boss said his side lacked a cutting edge up-front.

"We've had lots of chances, maybe need to have a little bit more of a killer edge in the final third, the final pass, the final shot, just needs to be better than it is at the moment," he said.

"That's something that we've got to keep working on.

"Some weeks it does, some weeks it doesn't, I don't think there's any particular reason.

"We had 20 shots at goal on Tuesday night so we're creating the chances, our general play is very good, it was just frustrating today that we couldn't get over the line."

But Wild said his team deserved something from the game.

"At least a point, yeah," he said.

"I thought we were good value for a point, but one mistake's unfortunately cost us."

On midfielder Luke Summerfield's fitness, Wild said: "Luke's seen the consultant, he's good a couple of options and we're now trying to build him up and see if the knee reacts to being stressed and see where that takes us.

"End of next week we'll look at it (a possible return) because that's the end of the stressing the knee period and we'll take it from there."

On Matty Stenson, Wild said: "Matty's working really hard, he's training every day with us, the knee's getting a good work out, and it's about building his mobility, his fitness, his general play to where it needs to be."