Solihull Moors appoint Matt Taylor as their new manager
Solihull Moors have appointed Wealdstone boss Matt Taylor as their new manager.
Taylor played in the Premier League with Bolton, West Ham and Portsmouth and has previously been in charge at Shrewsbury and Walsall.
It comes after previous Solihull boss Andy Whing left the club to join League Two Barrow earlier this week.
Taylor’s first game in charge will be at home to Halifax on Saturday.
