Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Solihull Moors.
We'll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there'll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild.
Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 15:33
Town nullifying Solihull effectively, they just had possession and had to resort to a long ball that went out for a goal kick
0-0
Shot from range by Dallas well over the bar. Solihull not really threatened going forward
Town have got better throughout the opening 30 mins here. Look good when they get on the ball
Corner taken short and eventually Vale sends in a curling cross that is just too far ahead of the Town man in the box
0-0
Town corner
Glancing header well wide by Dallas from a right wing cross
0-0
Corner eventually comes out to Spence 25 yds out but his shot goes a yard or two wide
Warburton’s shot deflected for a Town corner
0-0
Town having a good spell, Spence and Senior with some nice footwork, the team moving the ball smoothly
0-0
Town have tried to find Waters in behind the Solihull defence on more than one occassion with long passes down the sides of the centre backs. Might be a potential route to goal
0-0