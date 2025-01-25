Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Solihull 0-2 Halifax
Goals by Oluwabori and Bray give Town another excellent away win
Good play by Cooke to release Pugh, who gets to the edge of the box before his tame shot is saved
Ref might as well blow his whistle now to be honest
SM seem to have all but given up
5 mins added
He’s back on his feet
Break in play for an injury to Galvin
Pugh has done well since he came on, pressing, breaking up play, getting his foot in to disrupt things
Jenkins on for Evans
Cappello on for Wright
Evans wins a free kick for Town on the edge of their box to relieve some pressure
1,416 in attendance
Town get it clear
Solihull corner
Bostock on for Osborne
Smith got a head to it but was always sending that over the bar
Town win a free kick just right of centre midway through the SM half
Thomas nearly nicks the ball off the keeper who was way out of his goal but he just about gets away with it
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.