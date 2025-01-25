Live

Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 25th Jan 2025, 12:56 BST
Updated 25th Jan 2025, 13:14 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Solihull Moors.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:51 BST

FT

Solihull 0-2 Halifax

Goals by Oluwabori and Bray give Town another excellent away win

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:50 BST

94

Good play by Cooke to release Pugh, who gets to the edge of the box before his tame shot is saved

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:49 BST

93

Ref might as well blow his whistle now to be honest

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:47 BST

91

SM seem to have all but given up

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:47 BST

91

5 mins added

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:45 BST

89

He’s back on his feet

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:45 BST

89

Break in play for an injury to Galvin

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:42 BST

87

Pugh has done well since he came on, pressing, breaking up play, getting his foot in to disrupt things

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:41 BST

85

Jenkins on for Evans

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:40 BST

84

Cappello on for Wright

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:39 BST

83

Evans wins a free kick for Town on the edge of their box to relieve some pressure

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:39 BST

82

1,416 in attendance

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:38 BST

82

Town get it clear

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:38 BST

82

Solihull corner

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:37 BST

81

Bostock on for Osborne

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:36 BST

80

Smith got a head to it but was always sending that over the bar

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:35 BST

79

Town win a free kick just right of centre midway through the SM half

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:34 BST

78

Thomas nearly nicks the ball off the keeper who was way out of his goal but he just about gets away with it

