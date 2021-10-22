Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town preview

Venue: Damson Park

Date: Saturday, October 23

Kick-off: 3pm

Joe Sbarra of Solihull Moors. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Referee: Adam Herczeg. Has shown 16 yellow cards in four National League games this season and took charge of Halifax’s 2-0 home win over Altrincham earlier this season.

Odds: Solihull win 19/20, draw 9/4, Halifax win 5/2

Season so far

Solihull - P12, W6, D4, L2, F18, A15

Halifax - P13, W8, D3, L2, F21, A10

Last five games

Solihull: Dagenham and Redbridge (a) L 5-1, Southend (h) W 2-0, Wealdstone (a) D 0-0, King’s Lynn (a) W 1-0, Hereford (FAC a) W 1-0

Halifax: Barnet (a) D 0-0, Notts County (h) W 3-2, Weymouth (h) W 2-0, Pontefract (FAC a) D 0-0, Pontefract (FAC h) W 1-0

Scorers

Solihull: Joe Sbarra (7), Danny Newton (4), Andrew Dallas (3), Jimmy Ball (2), Lois Maynard

Halifax: Billy Waters (8), Jordan Slew (4), Tom Bradbury (2), Matty Warburton (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Niall Maher, Kian Spence, Jack Vale

Manager: Neal Ardley took over in the summer having previously been manager at AFC Wimbledon and Notts County, guiding the former to promotion into League One in 2016.

Last season: 11th in the National League.

One to watch: Attacking midfielder Joe Sbarra joined Solihull from Burton, who he played for in the Championship and League One, and has already nearly surpassed his goal tally from last season (8) having scored seven goals in his first six games, although he is without a goal in his last five appearances.

Match facts: Solihull have not conceded a goal in their last six hours of football, and have kept five clean sheets in their last six matches.

Only Chesterfield’s Kabongo Tshimanga has scored more goals in the National League this season than Town’s Billy Waters (8).

Halifax have kept six clean sheets in their last seven games.

Striker Danny Newton has come off the bench to score the winner in Solihull’s last two matches.

Only Boreham Wood have conceded fewer goals in the division so far this season than Halifax (10).

Follow all the action from the game on Saturday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild.

