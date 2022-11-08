Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Solihull Moors.

Andrew Dallas. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Venue: The ARMCO Arena

Date: Tuesday, November 8

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Referee: Aaron Bannister has shown 20 yellow cards and one red card in four National League games this season, which is his first at this level.

Odds: Solihull win 13/20, draw 3/1, Halifax win 7/2

In the league this season:

Solihull: PL17 W8 D6 L3 F33 A17 GD16 Pts30

Halifax: PL16 W5 D3 L8 F14 A24 GD-10 Pts18

Last five games

Solihull: Basford Town (FAC h) W 1-0, Eastleigh (h) W 3-0, Gateshead (a) D 1-1, Maidstone United (a) D 0-0, Hartlepool (FAC h) D 2-2

Halifax: St Ives (FAC a) W 3-0, Dagenham and Redbridge (h) W 2-0, Wrexham (a) L 3-1, Oldham (h) W 2-1, Ebbsfleet (FAC a) L 2-1

Scorers

Solihull: Andrew Dallas (9), Alex Reid (8), Joe Sbarra (5), Josh Kelly (5), Alex Gudger (2), Callum Howe (2), Callum Maycock (2), Jamie Osborne, Ben Coker, Fiacre Kelleher

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (8), Rob Harker (2), Jamie Cooke (2), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence, Harvey Gilmour, Angelo Capello, Jesse Debrah

Manager: Former AFC Wimbledon and Notts County boss Neal Ardley joined Solihull in June 2021. He was sacked by Notts County despite leading them to the National League play-off final in 2020. He was then defeated by Grimsby in the play-off final last season with Solihull.

Last season: 3rd in National League

One to watch: Striker Andrew Dallas was on the books of Rangers as a youngster, and after joining Cambridge, had an impressive loan spell at Weymouth in the National League. That brought him to the attention of several clubs, with Solihull winning the race for his signature and being rewarded with 20 league goals last season.

Head to head: Played 16, Solihull wins 3, draws 6, Halifax wins 7

Last time they met: The teams drew 0-0 at The Shay in April.

Match facts: Halifax have only won two of their ten away matches this season.

Only Oldham and Torquay have scored fewer away league goals in the fifth tier this season than Halifax (6).

Solihull are unbeaten at home in the league in 2022, a run stretching to 19 games.

Solihull are unbeaten in their eight home league games this season.

Halifax have only scored on one of their last four visits to Solihull.

Only Yeovil have scored fewer National League goals this season than Halifax (14).

Only top two Wrexham and Notts County have scored more goals in the National League this season than Solihull (33), or lost fewer games (3).

Tuesday's National League fixtures:

Southend v Notts Co

Yeovil v Maidenhead

Aldershot v Dag & Red

Altrincham v Barnet

Boreham W v York

Eastleigh v Maidstone

Wealdstone v Chesterfield