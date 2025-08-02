"Some of our play at times was really good," says Lakeland after Town win at Curzon Ashton

Town boss Adam Lakeland was pleased with what he saw from his side as they finished pre-season with a 2-0 win at Curzon Ashton.

Jamie Cooke and WIll Harris scored for Halifax as they cruised to victory, rounding off what has been an encouraging pre-season for The Shaymen ahead of next weekend's season opener at Braintree.

"I thought some of our play was really, really good," Lakeland said.

"I thought we had large spells of control of the game, which is good.

Adam Lakeland

"I thought some of our play at times was really good, we got into the final third on many occasions, created some really good chances.

"The only negative probably was that we haven't scored more goals, because I felt if we'd scored three or four it would have been warranted to be honest.

"But we scored two good goals, should have had more, kept a clean sheet, looked fit, looked strong and a lot of the stuff we've been doing on the training ground, I'm seeing it come out more and more in games.

"The players are only gaining confidence from that and it's really pleasing to see."

The Halifax manager admits most of the side that started in the win at Curzon will also start at Braintree next Saturday.

"Up and down the country, teams that are starting next week will be going with close to what they're going to go with next week," he said.

"There's no secrets or no point in trying to deny that.

"Is that team nailed on for next week? No it's not.

"Will a lot of that 11 play next week? Yeah, of course they will.

"We'll have to see how everybody is after today and then see how everybody trains next week and do our due diligence on Braintree, and decide what we want to go with."

Lakeland says he is happy with how pre-season has gone overall.

"In the main yeah," he said. "You want to get the lads fit.

"When you've had so much change of personnel of staff and the players, it's all about trying to build those relationships and the understanding between the players and earning that trust in the work you do with them.

"Then having that trust with one another when they go on the pitch, and it all comes back to the work we do on the training ground and the application and the work ethic of the players on the training ground, day-to-day, has been brilliant.

"That's why we're having some decent performances in the games, but it's only pre-season.

"We've had five weeks of solid work, we've got through all the games and it's all now about getting ready for that season opener."

One negative from the day for Town was Florent Hoti going off injured in the second-half.

"He just felt something in his knee, a bit of discomfort," Lakeland said.

"A slight concern. We'll get him in for a scan on Monday and see what's going on there.

"Hopefully it's something and nothing. I think it's something he's had to manage at the back end of last season and he's been absolutely fine all pre-season, so it's a bit unfortunate and a bit frustrating.

"But hopefully it's something and nothing."

Midfielder Josh Hmami missed the game with a slight injury.

"He had a tight glute, so at this stage there's no point in putting him at risk," Lakeland said.

"He's had plenty of minutes, he had a couple of 45s at Accrington before he came to us, then he did 60 against Radcliffe and Macclesfield and 90 against Ashton, so he's had plenty of minutes and we've built him up, as we would any other player.

"It would have been good to get a few more minutes into him today but we're not going to risk him, but he'll be fine."

Also missing from the squad was midfielder Tom Pugh.

"He's been back in training this week and trained really well," said Lakeland.

"It's just probably a bit early for him to get any minutes, and probably because he's missed a bit of pre-season, it might be a situation where we're got to look at trying to find him some minutes elsewhere.

"But he's trained well this week."

And on striker Zak Emmerson, Lakeland said: ""He's been back on the grass running all week, and he's not had any setbacks from that.

"So we're probably going to load him up a bit more next week and see where he's at in another week's time."