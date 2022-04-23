Southend United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Southend United from Roots Hall.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 1:11 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

Southend United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:41

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:41

Managers

PW and Kevin Maher must have been chatting for at least 15 minutes now. Be interesting to be a fly on the dugout down there to hear what they’re saying

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:40

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:38

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:38

Highlights from Southend’s last game - a 3-1 win at Barnet

Match Highlights: Bees 1-3 Southend United

Keep updated with all things Barnet Football Club! 🐝Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BarnetFCLike us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/barnetfo...

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:37

Stat

Southend have only scored in one of their last five matches, and have only kept one clean sheet in their last eight games

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:37

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:36

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:35

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:29

ICYMI - My interview with Town boss Pete Wild earlier this week

FC Halifax Town: "We can't come off the gas now," says Wild ahead of Shaymen's visit to Southend

Town boss Pete Wild has urged his players not to come off the gas with a top three finish in sight.

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:25

ICYMI - My interview with Town midfielder Luke Summerfield from earlier this week

FC Halifax Town: "The next game is the most important, and that's no different for Southend on Saturday," says Summerfield

The next game is the most important - it's a mantra FC Halifax Town have carried throughout the season and they're not about to change it now.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
FC Halifax TownNational LeaguePete Wild