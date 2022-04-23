We'll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
Southend United v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:41
Managers
PW and Kevin Maher must have been chatting for at least 15 minutes now. Be interesting to be a fly on the dugout down there to hear what they’re saying
Highlights from Southend’s last game - a 3-1 win at Barnet
Match Highlights: Bees 1-3 Southend United
Keep updated with all things Barnet Football Club! 🐝Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BarnetFCLike us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/barnetfo...
Southend have only scored in one of their last five matches, and have only kept one clean sheet in their last eight games
ICYMI - My interview with Town boss Pete Wild earlier this week
FC Halifax Town: "We can't come off the gas now," says Wild ahead of Shaymen's visit to Southend
Town boss Pete Wild has urged his players not to come off the gas with a top three finish in sight.
ICYMI - My interview with Town midfielder Luke Summerfield from earlier this week
FC Halifax Town: "The next game is the most important, and that's no different for Southend on Saturday," says Summerfield
The next game is the most important - it's a mantra FC Halifax Town have carried throughout the season and they're not about to change it now.