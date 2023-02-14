Live
Southend United v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of Southend United v FC Halifax Town in the National League.
By Tom Scargill
1 hour ago
We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen from Roots Hall, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
Southend United v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Key Events
Ball not sticking for either side yet, popping around without anyone getting their foot on it and dictating play
Long throw into the Town box cleared, Southend launch another attack down the right but it’s snuffed out
Page 1 of 5