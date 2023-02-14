News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Southend United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of Southend United v FC Halifax Town in the National League.

By Tom Scargill
1 hour ago
FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen from Roots Hall, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Southend United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Key Events

Show new updates

9

Ball not sticking for either side yet, popping around without anyone getting their foot on it and dictating play

8

Free kick cleared by Town

7

Southend free kick on the left, crossing chance, 20 yds out if that

7

Good pressure by Alli to chase a lost cause and force a throw for Town

6

Town containing Southend fair;y well so far in the early exchanges

4

Alli wins a free kick for Town near halfway. Southend seeing more of the ball early on

3

Long throw into the Town box cleared, Southend launch another attack down the right but it’s snuffed out

2

Hesitancy at the back by Debrah and Keane but Southend concede a free kick anyway

1

Throw by J Senior to Dieseruvwe, flicked on but out for a goal kick.

1

Underway then. Southend in blue and white, Town in all yellow

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
FC Halifax TownNational League