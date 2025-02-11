Southend United v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Southend 3-1 Halifax
Town rallied after falling behind but the better team on the night wins it.
Southend take the ball into the corner and win a throw to run down the clock
Shot from Southend whistles a yard over the bar
4 added mins
Corner cleared
SHot looks to be cleared off the line before Town win another corner
Brilliant save from Hayes and Town win another corner
Kendall off for Coker and Golding on for Bridge
Town corner
Shot blasted in from near the penalty spot by Kendall
Game over - Southend 3-1 Halifax
Shot goes just wide from near the penalty spot
Thomas jinks his way past a couple of challenges but then his tame shot sneaks through the grasp of Nick Hayes who should have saved it
THOMAS GETS ONE BACK - 2-1
Johnson parries the corner away
Southend corner
Cooke hooks the ball towards the byline but Pugh can’t reach it. Southend goal kick
Town at least showing a bit of fight now
Shot by Evans inside the Southend box just wide of the post