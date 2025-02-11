Live

Southend United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 11th Feb 2025, 17:59 BST
FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Southend United from Roots Hall.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the evening as well as an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:32 BST

Southend 3-1 Halifax

Town rallied after falling behind but the better team on the night wins it.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:31 BST

94

Southend take the ball into the corner and win a throw to run down the clock

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:29 BST

91

Shot from Southend whistles a yard over the bar

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:29 BST

91

4 added mins

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:28 BST

91

Corner cleared

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:28 BST

90

SHot looks to be cleared off the line before Town win another corner

Brilliant save from Hayes and Town win another corner

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:27 BST

89

Kendall off for Coker and Golding on for Bridge

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:26 BST

89

Town corner

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:25 BST

86

Shot blasted in from near the penalty spot by Kendall

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:24 BST

86

Game over - Southend 3-1 Halifax

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:23 BST

85

Shot goes just wide from near the penalty spot

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:22 BST

84

Thomas jinks his way past a couple of challenges but then his tame shot sneaks through the grasp of Nick Hayes who should have saved it

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:22 BST

84

THOMAS GETS ONE BACK - 2-1

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:22 BST

84

Johnson parries the corner away

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:21 BST

83

Southend corner

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:19 BST

81

Cooke hooks the ball towards the byline but Pugh can’t reach it. Southend goal kick

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:19 BST

81

Town at least showing a bit of fight now

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:17 BST

79

Shot by Evans inside the Southend box just wide of the post

