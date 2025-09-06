Live

Southend United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 6th Sep 2025, 12:59 BST
FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game at Southend United from Roots Hall.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon, while there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

17:06 BST

FT

Southend 3-0 Halifax

Comfortable win for the hosts. Town only briefly threatened.

17:05 BST

105

3-0 Southend

Cross from the left headed in by Goodliffe

17:03 BST

103

Parillon hits the post

17:01 BST

102

Tarima heads harmlessly off target from Jenkins’ free kick

17:01 BST

101

Bit of afters between Kawa and Scott-Morriss but it calms down before it can get out of hand

16:55 BST

95

Corner taken short, cross cleared by Mills, Town’s man of the match

16:54 BST

94

Southend corner

16:53 BST

93

Cross from the right by Bray straight to the keeper

16:51 BST

91

Coker for Austin and Parillon for Kendall

16:51 BST

91

14 added mins

16:50 BST

90

Cross from the left of the box headed back across goal and in by Scott-Morriss

16:50 BST

90

Goal Southend

2-0

Game over

16:48 BST

88

“Keep going!” yells AL, clapping his encouragement

16:47 BST

87

Town have offered more threat with ten men than 11

16:46 BST

87

Bray right, Kawa left and Devonport up top for Town

16:46 BST

86

Crucial tackle by C Johnson on Hopper in the box

16:45 BST

85

There’s going to be a lot of added time

16:45 BST

84

Bridge and Hopper on for Boyes and Dallas

