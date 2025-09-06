Southend United v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon, while there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Southend United v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Southend 3-0 Halifax
Comfortable win for the hosts. Town only briefly threatened.
105
3-0 Southend
Cross from the left headed in by Goodliffe
103
Parillon hits the post
102
Tarima heads harmlessly off target from Jenkins’ free kick
101
Bit of afters between Kawa and Scott-Morriss but it calms down before it can get out of hand
Corner taken short, cross cleared by Mills, Town’s man of the match
Southend corner
Cross from the right by Bray straight to the keeper
Coker for Austin and Parillon for Kendall
14 added mins
Cross from the left of the box headed back across goal and in by Scott-Morriss
Goal Southend
2-0
Game over
“Keep going!” yells AL, clapping his encouragement
Town have offered more threat with ten men than 11
Bray right, Kawa left and Devonport up top for Town
Crucial tackle by C Johnson on Hopper in the box
There’s going to be a lot of added time
Bridge and Hopper on for Boyes and Dallas