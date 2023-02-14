Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Southend United.

Kevin Maher. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Venue: Roots Hall

Date: Tuesday, February 14

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Odds: Southend 8/11, draw 5/2, Halifax 10/3

Referee: Robert Massey-Ellis has shown 75 yellow cards and six red cards in 18 National League games this season. He sent off two players for Boreham Wood in their 1-0 win at Southend in August. He also officiated Southend's 2-1 home defeat to Torquay in September, their 2-0 defeat at Aldershot in November and their 3-0 win at Maidstone in October, as well as Halifax's 5-1 loss at Aldershot in September, in which he awarded The Shots a penalty.

In the league this season

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southend: PL28 W12 D8 L8 F38 A25 GD13 Pts44

Halifax: PL29 W10 D5 L14 F26 A37 GD-11 Pts35

Last five games

Southend: Darlington (FAT h) W 2-1, Eastleigh (h) L 3-1, York (h) W 2-0, Maidenhead (a) W 2-1, York (h) L 2-0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax: Notts County (a) L 1-0, Harrow Borough (FAT a) D 2-2 (won 6-5 on penalties), Oldham (a) W 1-0, Barnet (h) L 3-1, Maidenhead (FAT a) D 0-0 (won 5-4 on penalties)

Scorers

Southend: Jack Bridge (7), Callum Powell (7), Harry Cardwell (5), Chris Wreh (4), Jake Hyde (4), Gus Scott-Morriss (3), Marcus Dackers (3), Dan Mooney (2), Shaun Hobson (2), Jason Demetriou, Wes Fonguck, Kacper Lopata, Ollie Kensdale, Noor Husin, Nathan Ralph

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (9), Rob Harker (6), Jamie Cooke (5), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence (2), Milli Alli (2), Harvey Gilmour, Angelo Capello, Jesse Debrah, Tylor Golden, Festus Arthur, Matty Warburton, Yamen Osawe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager: Kevin Maher made more than 400 appearances for Southend as a player, going on to play for Oldham, Gillingham and Dagenham and Redbridge. Has previously been under 21 manager at Southend, but replaced ex-Halifax player Phil Brown as manager at Roots Hall in October 2021, leaving his coaching role at Bristol Rovers, and guided the club away from the relegation zone and comfortably into mid-table last season.

Last season: 13th in National League

One to watch: Former reading, Chorley and Stockport forward Harry Cardwell has five goals in his last five games for Southend. The 6ft 3in striker will be a threat from set-pieces and crosses into the box.

Head-to-head: Played 49, Southend wins 24, draws 12, Halifax wins 13

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last time they met: The teams drew 0-0 at The Shay back in August last year.

Match facts: Only Yeovil have scored fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (26)

Only top two Wrexham and Notts County have conceded fewer home goals in the National League this season than Southend (12)

Halifax have only won one of their last nine games (excluding penalties)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only Maidenhead and Maidstone have lost more away games in the fifth tier this season than Halifax (9)

Halifax have only scored more than once in three away games this season.

Eight of Southend's last ten goals have been scored by either Harry Cardwell or Jack Bridge.

Halifax have only scored five goals in their last eight away games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday's National League fixtures:

Wrexham v Woking

Notts Co v Barnet

Southend v Halifax

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldershot v Chesterfield

Altrincham v Bromley

Boreham W v Solihull M

Oldham v Gateshead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad