Southport v FC Halifax Town: FA Cup LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
ICYMI: Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for today's game
Today's ref
Aaron Jackson has shown 17 yellow cards and two red cards in his four games this season. He was in charge for Town's 1-1 home draw with Woking on September 3, in which he awarded both teams a penalty.
Is this the year?
On the face of it, you would think all the ducks are in a row for Town to at least take their first step along the way in this season’s FA Cup. Halifax are in brilliant form, and Southport are bottom of the National League North. When Town have been knocked out by lower league teams in recent seasons, its usually been by teams in great form, riding high in their respective divisions. That’s certainly not the case of today’s opponents.
Goodness knows there have been enough false dawns, enough false starts and enough other non-league teams having the time of their lives with a brilliant FA Cup run - is this the year it’s finally FC Halifax Town’s turn? We can but hope.
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at Southport from Haig Avenue.