St Ives Town v FC Halifax Town preview

St Ives striker Jonathan Edwards during his time at Halifax

Venue: Westwood Road

Date: Saturday, October 15

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: Aji Ajibola has taken charge of one National League game this season, showing three yellow cards. Showed 36 yellow cards and one red card in ten National League matches last season.

Last five games

St Ives: Redditch United (h) L 2-1, Hitchin Town (a) D 1-1, Chasetown (h) W 3-1, Ilkeston Town (a) W 3-2, Belper (a) D 1-1

Halifax: Gateshead (h) W 2-0, Aldershot (a) L 5-1, Eastleigh (a) L 1-0, Woking (h) L 4-0, York (h) W 1-0, Maidstone (a) D 1-1

Scorers

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (4), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence, Harvey Gilmour, Rob Harker

Manager: Ricky Marheineke has been St Ives boss for nine years and guided them to promotion to step three, their highest ever level of competitive football, as well as steering them to the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

Last season: 15th in Southern League Premier Central

One to watch: Former Halifax striker Jonathan Edwards has scored 10 goals in 13 games for St Ives this season, but is an injury doubt for the game.

Match facts: St Ives have scored ten goals in their three FA Cup games so far this season, conceding just once.

Halifax have only won one of their seven away games so far this season.

St Ives have won five of their seven home games this season.

St Ives have scored in all of their 14 matches so far this season.

Halifax have only scored more than once in a game in two matches this season.

A win for Halifax on Saturday would equal their best run of form this campaign (two wins and a draw)