Stockport County 2-0 FC Halifax Town: "We tried to find a tactical way to be different," says Wild after loss on final day

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

The Shaymen will now be at home to Chesterfield on Tuesday, May 24 after finishing fourth in the National League, while the result saw County seal the title.

"We tried to match them up 3-5-2 to try and contain them," Wild said.

"Credit where credit's due, they score a lot of goals from wide areas.

"I watched them on Wednesday night and I thought first of all we need to contain them, to stay in the game, but the times of the two goals don't give us any chance.

"They were both bad times to concede goals.

"When we wanted to be in the game with 20 minutes to go to have a right go at them, we weren't in the game, which is disappointing.

"Out of possession I thought they were excellent.

"We just didn't capitalise on those rare moments where we had chances to try and hurt them."

Wild added: "I wouldn't say we didn't get going. We had a plan that we were going to try and contain them, but when you go 1-0 down in the first 10 minutes I was saying to them 'stay in the game, stay in the game'.

"Being away from home in a big game, I tried to learn lessons from the Wrexham game, where we were out of the game before we were in the game, so I wanted to try and learn lessons from that and I tried to make sure we were still in the game.

"We tried to find a tactical way to be different. Out of possession I thought we did it well but in possession, we didn't do it as well as I saw it in my head."

Town finish the season with the best defensive record in the fifth tier, and host a Chesterfield team who sealed their play-off place with a 0-0 draw at home to Woking.

"We're looking forward to the game," Wild said.

"The players will have three days off to go and switch off.

"I think that's important, it's been a long season, we're all tired.

"Birdy's come off with a sore hamstring, Kian's got a sore groin, and Woodsy's come off with a sore groin early on.

"There was no point in risking them, get them off and make sure they're ready for a week on Tuesday.

"We're at that stage in the season where we need to make sure that we've got some fit bodies.

"It's important they go away now and relax, switch off and then come back in Thursday morning and the plan will start for Chesterfield."

Wild says he is hoping to be able to take the squad away for a couple of days before the play-off game.

"We're hopeful he and Bradbury will be fit for the play-offs," Wild said when asked about Kieran Green's fitness.

"It was too early for him today, he couldn't turn and twist.

"He was out running on Friday, but I said to him the more important thing is he's fit for the play-offs not the last game of the season."