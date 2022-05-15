Stay tuned for all the updates from the game, and there'll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
Stockport County v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Last updated: Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 16:41
Spence leaves the ball for Stenson just inside the box, he opts not to shoot and the chance then goes
Dagenham lead 2-0 over Wrexham now
A blue flare has been thrown onto the pitch from the Halifax end. Unsavoury and unneccessary scenes
Nice effort from Spence 20 yards out but it’s just over the angle of post and bar
County could hardly have wished for a more comfortable afternoon. Still more than 10 to go but they’re cruising to the title in all honesty
Newby cuts in on his left and fires over for the hosts
Bit of a procession now for Stockport, who look in no danger at all of letting this lead go.
4th it is then. Solihull 3-0 up, Town 2-0 down
Looks like a 4-2-3-1 again for Town with Slew left, Waters right and Stenson up front
Stenson will replace Bird