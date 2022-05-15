Stockport County v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's final league game of the season at Stockport County.

By Tom Scargill
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 12:55 pm
Updated Sunday, 15th May 2022, 12:57 pm
FC Halifax Town

Stay tuned for all the updates from the game, and there'll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Last updated: Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 16:41

Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 16:41

82

Spence leaves the ball for Stenson just inside the box, he opts not to shoot and the chance then goes

Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 16:41

81

Dagenham lead 2-0 over Wrexham now

Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 16:39

79

A blue flare has been thrown onto the pitch from the Halifax end. Unsavoury and unneccessary scenes

Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 16:38

78

Nice effort from Spence 20 yards out but it’s just over the angle of post and bar

Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 16:37

77

County could hardly have wished for a more comfortable afternoon. Still more than 10 to go but they’re cruising to the title in all honesty

Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 16:36

77

Newby cuts in on his left and fires over for the hosts

Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 16:35

75

Bit of a procession now for Stockport, who look in no danger at all of letting this lead go.

Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 16:34

74

4th it is then. Solihull 3-0 up, Town 2-0 down

Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 16:31

71

Looks like a 4-2-3-1 again for Town with Slew left, Waters right and Stenson up front

Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 16:29

69

Stenson will replace Bird

