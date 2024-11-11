Striker Emmerson looks set for his first Town start in National League Cup clash
Emmerson has made seven substitute appearances for Halifax since joining the club this summer from Blackpool.
He was an unused sub in Saturday's 1-0 win against Woking, but looks set to come into the starting 11 on Tuesday night.
"A good opportunity for him," said assistant manager Andy Cooper..
"Not dissimilar to Harvey (Sutcliffe), coming out of 21s football, into a different environment, had a couple of setbacks with injury.
"But a good character, getting himself back on track, training wel, looked great this week and he'll be chomping at the bit.
"He'll have been disappointed not to get minutes on Saturday no doubt he'll get an opportunity on Tuesday."
Town lost their opening game in the competition 2-1 to Newcastle United's under 21s.
Cooper admits he and Chris Millington have limited scope for changes to the side for the visit of Middlesborough, with Jack Evans, Scott High, Max Wright, Ryan Galvin and Harvey Sutcliffe all injured, while Festus Arthur and Aaron Cosgrave, who both started against Newcastle, out on loan.
"When we recruit and we identify players to come here, we do in on the basis that they'll play," Cooper said.
"We don't have a huge squad where we can just stockpile players and roll them out.
"We want to be competitive in games like this, we want to win and get through the group stage.
"We have to maintain the ingerity of the competition by having four players who either started on Saturday or who will start against Yeovil, but it's not a hue consideration with the depth of squad we've got.
"Obviously the lads on the bench from Saturday will want to be involved and get minutes and we'll assess how the lads came out of Saturday."
