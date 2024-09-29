Stroke Association help spread prevention message at FC Halifax Town's home game with Wealdstone
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pre-match, the Town players wore the charity’s purple t-shirts in support of the cause, while prevention booklets were handed out to fans and informative discussions were held with home home and away supporters.
Shamsul Arafen, from the Stroke Association, said: “It was wonderful at the Shay with the Halifax Town supporters, who have engaged with our message and have also been really generous.
"We managed to speak to many fans, young and old, highlighting the risk factors for stroke and helped spread much needed advice and guidance on stroke and stroke prevention.
"With strokes on the rise, it is important to educate people on the causes and how best to minimise risks by making some simple, yet highly effective changes.
"We have a dedicated team based in Calderdale, and we were extremely grateful for the opportunity to spread our message and help reduce strokes in Calderdale.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.