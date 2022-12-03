Sub Harker nets winner as Shaymen produce impressive win over Chesterfield

The Shay. Photo: Marcus Branston.

Not for the first time this season, Harker produced a match-winning cameo, and it was just reward for a Halifax performance built on effort, spirit and commitment to the cause.

This has to be up there with Town's best results of the season given Chesterfield's season so far.

The Shaymen slugged it out with them though, and came out on top.

Chesterfield imposed themselves better on the opening stages, settling quickly and passing in the manner of a team with six straight wins.

They were sharp and bright on the ball, with good movement and weren't afraid to make the pitch as wide as possible and push players into the Halifax half.

Town didn't quite match their assurance, accuracy or speed of play.

As usual, Luke Summerfield was the conduit in midfield, through whom every Town attack originated, but he lacked his usual authority on the ball, his radar a little off.

There was no lack of effort or press from The Shaymen, but they were more hurried on the ball, more untidy, and couldn't find a foothold in the game as a result.

It was more of a back five than a back three for the hosts, but whatever it was they were solid and well organised.

There just wasn't enough quality further up the pitch to hurt Chesterfield, but the same could be said of the visitors too.

Perhaps it was because of the earlier kick-off, and both teams needed a power nap at half-time.

Chris Millington clapped his hands in encouragement as his team's closing down saw Chesterfield struggle to get out of their own half

Town had grown in confidence during the opening 45 minutes, perhaps realising there wasn't much to fear from The Spireites despite their lofty league position and strong recent form, whereas Chesterfield had got worse, losing their way badly.

The hosts' most exciting moments came through Angelo Capello down the left, who sent in a couple of tantalising crosses amid a typically rambunctious performance.

Half-time came at a bad time for Town, with Mani Dierseruvwe, their only change in place of Rob Harker, firing way over on the turn just before the break.

But the chance exemplified the greater energy and penetration in Town's play as the half went on.

Halifax continued to be the more effective side after the interval, although Chesterfield went closer through Darren Oldaker's free kick which curled inches wide.

The Shaymen were at least a match for Chesterfield, and wrestling greater control over the game through their tenacity and hunger, but couldn't translate that into a lead, or clear-cut chances to take a lead.

Jamie Grimes spurned a good opportunity when he produced a tame header unmarked from a corner with 20 minutes to go.

That was the game's first effort on target, and encapsulated the lack of real menace on offer from either team.

But Harker won it when fellow substitute Matty Warburton's free kick was spilled by Ross Fitzsimons and the Town striker was left with a tap-in.

Halifax: Johnson, Arthur, Stott, Senior (Debrah 86), Golden, Summerfield, Gilmour, Capello, Cooke (Warburton 65), Spence, Dierseruvwe (Harker 73). Subs: Slew, Hunter.

Scorer: Harker (81)

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 4

Corners: 4

Chesterfield: Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan (Akinola 74), Dobra (Uchegbulam 81); Quigley (Tshimanga 74). Subs: Palmer, Asante.

Shots on target: 1

Shots off target: 7

Corners: 1

Attendance: 2,938

Referee: Andrew Miller

