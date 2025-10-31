"Successive wins for the first time since March" - FC Halifax Town v Exeter City: Opposition Focus

We spoke to Daniel Clark from Somerset Live for the lowdown on FC Halifax Town’s FA Cup opponents on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What kind of form are Exeter in heading into this game?

City are coming into this on the back of two successive wins. One of them may have been against Arsenal U21s in the Vertu Trophy, but that showed great character and resilience to come from behind three times to win 4-3. And the other was that famous Devon derby victory over Plymouth Argyle – which means it is successive wins for the first time since March. But even heading into those games City have been in decent form and playing reasonably well without perhaps getting the rewards that they have deserved, losing games by the odd goal which was often just one momentary lapse in concentration or a stroke of bad luck. The performances have largely been slightly better than the results.

What's Exeter's style of play - what can Halifax expect to come up against?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EXETER, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Exeter City FC and Northampton Town FC at St James Park on March 01, 2025 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The style of play can be quite mixed. At times they are happy to knock the ball around the back and be patient (too patient at times) to wait for openings to open up. At others they can be a bit more direct at get the ball forward and then look to break with pace. There will be plenty of passing triangles and rotations as they look for the overload and to work the openings – and also with a focus on making the most of set pieces. They seem to have different gameplan for different oppositions to try and be tactically clever to get the better of sides.

How important is the game for Gary Caldwell - is he under pressure at the moment and would a defeat increase that pressure?

I think the game is important in terms of keeping the momentum going, having a cup run and the potential income down the line that could bring in, and a sense of optimism on the field. Given we’ve twice gone on long runs in the past two seasons without winning and he has survived both of them, the sense is that he is pretty secure in the job and not under any pressure – and even the section of the fanbase which are not entirely happy with the style of play and the results aren’t really calling for him to depart. There’s a sense that he is doing about as well as anyone could with the budget issues at the club, and now is not a time to be looking for a new manager and all that the costs of that entail, so there’s no real pressure on the job.

Exeter have lost five of their seven league games away from home this season - has away form been a particular weakness for them this term?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I think at times the set up away from home has been a little bit too defensive and trying to contain rather than to go on the front foot and win the game. The two wins were smash and grab, but they’ve played better in some of the defeats. Stevenage we probably should have won but gave away a poor late goal, Stockport we matched them but left Nathan Lowe unmarked at a corner, Northampton scored inside a minute which totally ruined the gameplan, Rotherham was an even game but they scored a stunning strike, while Doncaster scored a late penalty that just isn’t a penalty. It’s more not really looking like scoring away from home which has been the issue than the form itself.

Who will be their man dangermen on Saturday and why?

Reece Cole is City’s most important dangerman at the moment. The number 10 is the one who can link the play between the defence and attack, and has the creative spark to be able to beat a man, pick out a pass, and have that moment of magic to finish chances. We look a lot more effective and better as a team when he is playing and playing well.

Injuries/suspensions?

No suspensions, while long-ish term injuries to Johnly Yfeko, Jake Doyle-Hayes and Sonny Cox will see them miss out, while Ryan Rydel is unlikely to be available as well. Probably too soon for Sil Swinkels to feature again after he made his return from two months out for an hour on Tuesday night.

Likely line-up and formation?

(3-4-2-1) - Joe Whitworth, Pierce Sweeney, Jack Fitzwater, Ed Turns, Ilmari Niskanen, Jack McMillan, Ethan Brierley, Danny Andrew, Reece Cole, Akeel Higgins, Jayden Wareham.